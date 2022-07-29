Where’s Shane? Putting together some easy, tasty school lunches

www.kwch.com
Where’s Shane? New teacher orientation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve been helping you get ready for “back to school,” and that includes teachers! Today, we’re getting a look at the USD 259 new teacher orientation. We’re out at Northwest High School talking to teachers and finding out what they’re doing in...
Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people
Hutchinson pool giving lifeguards days off to recover from heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A summer in Kansas is always hot, but Jack Conkling with the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different this summer. “Being in Kansas might be redundant, but it seems like even the humidity has been higher than in the past,” Conkling said. “I know that the sweat has been pouring and flowing hard.”
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
Sports Sunday Sit Down: Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As voters stood in line for hours to cast their vote in a referendum on abortion, several were turned away from the Maize Recreation Center. Tuesday night, the Sedgwick County Election Office said it was made aware that the polling location told voters who were in line prior to 7 p.m. to go to a different location in order to vote. The election office said election workers did not have the authority to make that decision and were wrong for misinforming voters.
Weather Alert - Extreme heat for Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat hangs on for Tuesday as Kansas is set to experience more 100 degree weather ahead of a midweek front. Major changes in the weather are not likely to happen in the coming days, but it may cool off a bit for northern Kansas by midweek.
The heat is back on
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some thunderstorms have formed in northern Oklahoma overnight and some storms will push into portions of south central Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms look possible through about 10 am then we will clear out and heat up for your Sunday. The main area of concern for storms stays right along the Kansas-Oklahoma line.
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Sunday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.
Voters in Sedgwick County wait an hour-plus to cast primary ballots on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some voters in Sedgwick County had to deal with longer lines than typically would be expected in a primary election. But with a constitutional amendment question concerning abortion on the Aug. 2 ballot, turnout far exceeded recent primaries in Kansas. At Life Church in west Wichita...
Hotter weather this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way for the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100.
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
Early voting ends, what you need to know for Primary Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early in-person voting for the primary election ended at noon on Monday. Voters lined up at the old Sedgwick County Courthouse Monday morning to take advantage of the last day of in-person advance voting at the election office. If you want to vote in person for...
