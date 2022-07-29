Where’s Shane? Putting together some easy, tasty school lunches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As voters stood in line for hours to cast their vote in a referendum on abortion, several were turned away from the Maize Recreation Center. Tuesday night, the Sedgwick County Election Office said it was made aware that the polling location told voters who were in line prior to 7 p.m. to go to a different location in order to vote. The election office said election workers did not have the authority to make that decision and were wrong for misinforming voters.

MAIZE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO