ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira faces 8 years in jail & huge fine of £19m after being accused of evading millions of pounds in tax in Spain

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

POP star Shakira faces up to eight years in jail if she's found guilty of an alleged massive £12m tax fraud.

The Colombian-born 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 45, is charged with defrauding the Spanish treasury out of millions over a three-year period between 2012 and 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuhpS_0gxbPxWD00
Singer Shakira is accused of massive tax evasion in Spain Credit: ap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4yIw_0gxbPxWD00
Shakira split with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique last month Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncCqC_0gxbPxWD00
If found guilty, she faces up to eight years in prison and a multi-million pound fine

Spanish prosecutors are pushing for the highest-possible sentence over six separate counts of tax fraud totalling 14.5 million euros (£12.2m).

As well as an eight-year prison sentence, state prosecutors want the mum-of-two to be slapped with a 23 million euro fine (£19.2m).

Shakira, who came to fame with her 2001 hit 'Wherever, Whenever', is accused of pretending to live abroad to avoid paying tax despite moving to Barcelona in 2011 to be with her ex, Spanish defender Gerard Pique.

She has already paid out an estimated three million euros (£2.5m) to the Spanish taxman.

Shakira - full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll - split with Barcelona star Pique earlier this year.

Recently, a glum-faced Pique was filmed apparently listening to Shakira in his car just a month after the couple split following allegations that he had cheated.

The couple first met in 2010 during the filming of her music video for the World Cup song Waka Waka.

They started dating a year later shortly after Pique's Spain side won the World Cup in South Africa.

The former couple are said to have spent the last few weeks negotiating the future of their two children because Shakira wants to move to Miami with them.

Shakira was previously a tax resident in the Bahamas and only registered as a full tax resident in Spain in 2015.

All official residents in Spain must pay Spanish taxes on any income received overseas.

In addition, people who spend more than 183 days in a given calendar year in Spain are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes.

Tax inspectors spent more than a year checking up on Shakira, even visiting her favourite hairdressers in Barcelona and checking her social media to try to show she spent most of the three years in dispute in Spain.

They concluded she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in the country in 2014.

The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, denies any wrongdoing.

Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process

A representative for Shakira told The Sun Online: "Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case.

"Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Last year, Shakira's net worth was valued to be around $350 million (£288m).

Her PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement earlier this week: "She believes in her innocence and has opted to leave the issue in the hands of the law."

Her date in court hasn't yet been agreed upon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5IL2_0gxbPxWD00
Shakira became famous worldwide with 00s classics such as 'Hips Don't Lie' Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XAKO_0gxbPxWD00
The 45-year-old denies any wrongdoing Credit: The Mega Agency

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
RadarOnline

Shakira Smiling Near Private Jet Days Before Prosecutors Recommend 8 Years In Prison Over Tax Evasion Allegations

It appears that Shakira had no idea what prosecutors had in store for her. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes. The Colombian-born entertainer, 45, was photographed smiling alongside airport personnel on a tarmac after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her children — son, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Watch: Gerard Pique seen listening to Shakira weeks after break-up

Gerard Pique has never been one to do things discreetly and unfortunately for him and former partner Shakira, their break-up wasn’t one of them either. The Colombian icon met Pique during the filming of a music video at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where their romance began. However after 12 years and 2 children, the pair announced their separation at the beginning of last month.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Shakira Prosecutors Call for 8-Year Prison Sentence Over Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial. A date...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial

Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Lawsuits#Colombian#Spanish#Pique
Glamour

Shakira Might Be Facing 8 Years in Spanish Prison

Today in crime, a prosecutor in Spain has asked for Shakira—yes, that Shakira—to be sent to prison for eight years for alleged tax fraud, according to Reuters. The prosecution has accused Shakira of failing to pay taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014. Shakira says she didn’t live in Spain during that time. The prosecution says that she did, and that she now owes over 14 million euros to the Spanish government. Okay, wow.
CELEBRITIES
People

At Least 94 Migrants Escape 'Suffocating' Truck Abandoned on Mexico Highway

At least 94 migrants broke their way out of a "suffocating" freight trailer abandoned on a Mexican highway, local authorities said Thursday. In an echo of the tragic deaths of 53 men and women in San Antonio, Texas in June, the migrants were left inside the trailer with little room to move or breathe after it was abandoned on a highway in the state of Veracruz, the Associated Press reported Friday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vice

The Sinaloa Cartel Is Now Selling Tesla and Prada Branded Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — The Sinaloa Cartel is rebranding their blow with a bit of inspiration from business magnate Elon Musk and legendary fashion designer Mario Prada. Mexico City authorities busted narcos moving 1.6 tons of cocaine through the capital earlier this week, with much of the drug's packaging stamped with the logos of Tesla and Prada.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US News and World Report

Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
IMMIGRATION
TaxBuzz

Shakira Prosecutors Vow to Seek Nearly a Decade of Jail Time

Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal earlier this week. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:
Rolling Stone

Mexican Legends Los Tigres Del Norte Look Back at Their Powerful ‘Stories To Tell’

More than 50 years ago, four teenaged boys from the small, remote town of Rosa Morada, Mocorito, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, arrived at the U.S. border, instruments in tow. They explained that they were budding musicians — they’d just spent months working in tiny bars across Mexicali, trying to earn some money to send back to their families — and they’d been invited to play a free show at a prison in California that they hoped would lead to more U.S. gigs. An immigration officer asked what their band name was, and they told him they didn’t have one. “What about ‘The Little Tigers of the North?'” he suggested.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy