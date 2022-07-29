Despite promises, one Ohio tax break is costing $1B and creating few jobs, study says

bgindependentmedia.org
Ohio cannabis facilities urge Senate to pass Marijuana Banking bill
Medical marijuana still faces a stigma that’s stunted the industry’s growth by restricting how it is able to utilize banks and financial institutions.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
WFMJ.com
Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
wksu.org
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary for just Ohio House and Senate districts...
What to know for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2018 Ohio voters approved ending gerrymandering and required the lawmakers to redraw Congressional maps across the state. Three years later, Ohio now finds itself voting in a second primary as Republicans and Democrats on the state's redistricting commission failed to agree on how to fairly draw congressional districts.
Despite renewed criticism, Gov. DeWine plans to reappoint Ohio Right to Life president to state medical board
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine intends to reappoint the president of Ohio Right to Life to the state medical board, the governor’s office has confirmed after questions about the appointment were raised by advocates for abortion rights. The groups, which earlier this month jointly penned a letter...
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose adding to election-security doubts? Editorial Board Roundtable
On July 20, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security to talk about Ohio’s (very good) record with elections, describing the state’s efforts to improve election security that he said foiled an attempt a year ago to breach Lake County’s election protections. LaRose often talks about how enhanced election security in Ohio has paid off in exceedingly low numbers of suspected election-fraud cases -- a measly 0.0005% of votes in 2020, or 62 suspected cases, for instance, and these only might have been fraudulent and were referred for further investigation.
wtuz.com
Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary
Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
Lima News
DeWine expands PIPP eligibility
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods. This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious. Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant […]
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
Many solar customers claim PowerHome Solar sales pitches fell short of promises
Solar energy customers claim they were misled, and they paid for a service that never lived up to the sales pitch. News 5 investigates a company called PowerHome Solar.
