ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Despite promises, one Ohio tax break is costing $1B and creating few jobs, study says

By MARTY SCHLADEN
bgindependentmedia.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
WFMJ.com

Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law

In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election

(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kasich
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Keith Faber
10TV

What to know for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2018 Ohio voters approved ending gerrymandering and required the lawmakers to redraw Congressional maps across the state. Three years later, Ohio now finds itself voting in a second primary as Republicans and Democrats on the state's redistricting commission failed to agree on how to fairly draw congressional districts.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tax Credit#Tax Cuts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ohioans#Policy Matters#U S News World Report#Quality Counts
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose adding to election-security doubts? Editorial Board Roundtable

On July 20, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security to talk about Ohio’s (very good) record with elections, describing the state’s efforts to improve election security that he said foiled an attempt a year ago to breach Lake County’s election protections. LaRose often talks about how enhanced election security in Ohio has paid off in exceedingly low numbers of suspected election-fraud cases -- a measly 0.0005% of votes in 2020, or 62 suspected cases, for instance, and these only might have been fraudulent and were referred for further investigation.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary

Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Lima News

DeWine expands PIPP eligibility

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
OHIO STATE
Great Lakes Now

Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes

It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
JEFFERSON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy