Las Cruces, NM

Police, Task Force, Investigate Wednesday Shooting on Telshor

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating a series of events that led to a shooting on south Telshor Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, there was a report of an armed robbery at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store, at 3200 N. Main St. Officers learned of two suspects leaving the area in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers located the vehicle and began pursuing as the Tahoe drove south on Triviz Drive.

The driver of the Tahoe tried to elude police and led officers through a residential neighborhood before heading east on Spruce Avenue and south on Telshor Boulevard. Along Telshor Boulevard, the Tahoe veered into oncoming traffic. At Foothills Road, the driver again tried to elude police before re-entering Telshor heading southbound. One of the pursuing officers performed a PIT maneuver and the Tahoe briefly stopped along the southbound lanes of Telshor.

The investigation indicates the Tahoe then traveled across the roadway near the 700 block of south Telshor. Officers moved in to take custody of the suspects. About this time is when at least one of the officers discharged a firearm, striking the driver.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 25-year-old man who will not be named until he is charged, received at least one gunshot wound and was initially transported to a local hospital before being taken to University Medical Center of El Paso. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The passenger of the Tahoe, 25-year-old Myles Luciano, was not injured. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony and felony shoplifting. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have obtained evidence that confirms at least one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a firearm while committing the armed robbery at Lowe’s. Three Las Cruces police officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The task force is continuing to investigate this incident. The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

