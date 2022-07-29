Burlington Fire Dept Press Release - House Fire - 535 May Ave

www.burlingtoniowa.org
Related
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
ourquadcities.com
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
ourquadcities.com
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after a house fire in Burlington Thursday night. Around 7:56 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of May Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters were on scene at about 7:59 p.m., the department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
KWQC
Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Henry County
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover. According to a Facebook post from the Orion Community Fire Protection District, 400 East will be closed from 1850 North through 1950 North in Coal Valley for an unknown amount of time. The fire protection district encourages motorists to find an alternative route of travel.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
977wmoi.com
Local Law Enforcement Continue to Battle Street Drug Concerns
Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
2 injured in automobile accident Thursday morning
Two individuals were critically injured following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Muscatine. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded after the Muscatine County Joint Communication Center (MUSCOM) received a report of a two-vehicle accident at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of US Highway 61 and University Avenue.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday
Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
KBUR
Four people charged for Mediapolis pool burglary
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrests of four individuals for burglarizing the Mediapolis Community Pool. According to a news release, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, deputies responded to the Mediapolis Community Pool in reference to a burglary. Deputies found that the suspects had scaled the fence and entered the building from the poolside.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $10,000-plus from Famous Dave’s
A 45-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she altered her pay amount at the restaurant where she managed the payroll. Tania Rocha was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony, Scott County Court records say. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davenport Police...
Comments / 0