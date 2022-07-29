Input sought for Cape Fear River basin management plan

coastalreview.org
Ongoing research project looks at human toll of flooding
Usually right after a hurricane, dollar estimates of the damage are calculated and reported in the media and in academic and government papers, but the human toll exacted when floodwaters enter or destroy homes cannot be expressed in strictly monetary terms and may not be fully understood. A collaboration of...
State awards $789.4M for water projects
Communities across the state, including dozens on the coast, have been awarded a portion of $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding. The funds are to help pay for 385 projects total statewide, including 140 construction projects. The state announced the awards last week. “Clean drinking water is necessary...
Federation set to honor coastal stewards at annual event
This year is the 40th anniversary of the North Carolina Coastal Federation, which sprouted from an idea in 1982 to protect the state’s coast to a steadily growing nonprofit with three offices and dozens of staff. The Coastal Federation’s work can be seen all along the North Carolina coast,...
Final NC waterfowl conservation print, stamp available
The Wildlife Resources Commission announced Tuesday that the 40th and final edition of the waterfowl print and stamp is available online at the N.C. Wild Store while supplies last. The artwork features a pair of wood ducks painted by the award-winning artist, Ron Louque. The commission said Louque had won...
