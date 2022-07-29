Three Recipients Receive Funds from New 4-H-Based Scholarship

buildingindiana.com
Inside Indiana Business
UChicago Medicine to break ground on Crown Point facility
The University of Chicago Medicine will Wednesday break ground on an $86 million facility in Crown Point. The 130,000-square-foot multispecialty outpatient center and micro-hospital is expected to bring 150 clinical and non-clinical jobs to northwest Indiana. Plans for the facility were first announced last October. UChicago Medicine says it will...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor working to change perception of Gary
Moving the needle in Gary has not been an easy task, but since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found some uncommon success. The mayor says he is well aware of the perception of the Lake County city, including its nickname, “Scary Gary.” Prince says the key to improving the city’s perception is in his three pillars: making Gary safer, improving customer service for residents, and creating a cleaner city.
nwi.life
The City of La Porte Hosts Second Annual Lake Fest
The City of La Porte kicked off its second annual Lake Fest with three attractions. Among the event’s sponsors were organizations such as NIPSCO, Visit Michigan City Laporte, Northwest Health, Horizon Bank, and American Renolit. Lindsay Jongkind, member of La Porte’s planning committee, feels that the Lake Fest has played a part in revitalizing the community and is optimistic of its future impact.
WNDU
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
nwindianabusiness.com
Place to call home in crisis
For victims of domestic violence in the Region, making one call has been the first step in getting to a safe place. For almost 40 years, Haven House has been that place. “Haven House is available 365, 24/7 — we never close and are always only a phone call away,” said Lynn Langton, executive director of Haven House NWI in Hammond. The nonprofit agency is an emergency shelter that welcomes domestic violence and sexual assault survivors from across Northwest Indiana.
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot
GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
valpo.life
Aftermath Cidery’s and Running Vines Winery’s 2022 Festival of Magic Brings More Than Just Magic to the Community
Muggles ditched their regular clothes and donned a set of robes for Aftermath Cidery and Running Vines Winery’s annual Festival of Magic on Saturday, July 30. What started as a simple Harry Potter-inspired drink is now a three-day festival that spans two cities and attracts hundreds of people from all over Northwest Indiana. Unlike He-Who-Shall-Not Be-Named, this event is something people won’t be able to stop talking about.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
95.3 MNC
Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater
One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago
Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
wjol.com
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
Route 66 Raceway Joliet photo credit/Alex Guglielmucci. The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Dyer man dies in kayaking incident
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after a kayaking incident in Hobart Sunday evening. Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 8:15 at Robinson Lake. Witnesses reported two kayakers tipped over and were struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore. Both went under...
nypressnews.com
You can’t go dome again
Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
