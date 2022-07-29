Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday, Aug. 2

www.kenoshacounty.org
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News
RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
Racine & Me: Italian Fest & more with Real Racine!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about an array of upcoming events, the first of which will help you connect to Italian culture. Italian Fest at Roma Lodge is happening on Friday July 29, Saturday July 30, & Sunday July...
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
Milwaukee Hmong community excited to see construction for future Tuj Lub courts
MILWAUKEE — The Hmong community is excited to see the construction of the first permanent courts in Milwaukee for a game that has been played in their culture for thousands of years. Milwaukee Recreation is building three new Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) courts at Carmen Playfield. While they are...
Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.
M&R Development starts construction on 258-unit apartment building in Milwaukee market
M&R Development has begun construction on 258-unit luxury apartment building 2929 on Mayfair, just west of Milwaukee. Located at 2929 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the new community’s first move-ins are expected to take place in August of 2023. M&R is co-developing the project with Campbell Capital Group.
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Campus dining hours now through Sunday
Please see the campus dining hours and locations below for Monday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 7:. Monday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 7: 7-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Red Zone. Monday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Parkhurst Test Kitchen. Closed until later in the summer. Locations and...
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
