Film & Entertainment Event Draws Producers, Directors to Showcase Columbus

WTVM
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night. The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area. Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist...
Columbus State Students, Alumni Cash in as Interns, Crew on Recent Travolta 'CA$H OUT' Film
Columbus State University film production program alums Ginger Steele and Rena Thompson cashed in on their degrees in June working on the set of “CA$H OUT”—an upcoming thriller centered around a bank robbery and featuring John Travolta, Kristin Davis and Quavo from the rap group Migos. Filming occurred in Uptown Columbus, home of the university’s RiverPark Campus.
WTVM
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
WTVM
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
WTVM
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
City of Columbus gets the keys to downtown Synovus property, renovation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus now owns a prime piece of downtown real estate. And the redevelopment started Monday. Back in September, plans surfaced for the city to purchase 250,000 square feet of Synovus office space and a 634-space parking deck. The $25 million purchase deal was signed last year and completed […]
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
Isolated showers and hot for those heading back to school.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —It’s the first day of school for a few school districts in the News 3 viewing area and the forecast remains hot, humid with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms will come after 4 PM but a few may squeeze out […]
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Eufaula Tigers look to get back to powerhouse ways in 2022 under former Tiger player and coach Jerrel Jernigan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Ponko Chicken
Before I begin this week’s review, I want to give a shout out to East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center, which opened at the end of 2021 at 900 Camp Auburn Road, Suite 200 in Auburn. About a month ago, I had an ultrasound performed there. Also, last week, Mike had a procedure performed at the facility.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
247Sports
Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
