Columbus, GA

Film & Entertainment Event Draws Producers, Directors to Showcase Columbus

By Staff Report
thecolumbusceo.com
 4 days ago
thecolumbusceo.com

thecolumbusceo.com

Columbus State Students, Alumni Cash in as Interns, Crew on Recent Travolta 'CA$H OUT' Film

Columbus State University film production program alums Ginger Steele and Rena Thompson cashed in on their degrees in June working on the set of “CA$H OUT”—an upcoming thriller centered around a bank robbery and featuring John Travolta, Kristin Davis and Quavo from the rap group Migos. Filming occurred in Uptown Columbus, home of the university’s RiverPark Campus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Atlanta, GA
WRBL News 3

The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love

Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
AL.com

Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm

An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Isolated showers and hot for those heading back to school.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —It’s the first day of school for a few school districts in the News 3 viewing area and the forecast remains hot, humid with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms will come after 4 PM but a few may squeeze out […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall

Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
LAGRANGE, GA
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Eufaula Tigers look to get back to powerhouse ways in 2022 under former Tiger player and coach Jerrel Jernigan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
BET

The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today

The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
MACON COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Ponko Chicken

Before I begin this week’s review, I want to give a shout out to East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center, which opened at the end of 2021 at 900 Camp Auburn Road, Suite 200 in Auburn. About a month ago, I had an ultrasound performed there. Also, last week, Mike had a procedure performed at the facility.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WRBL News 3

LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL

