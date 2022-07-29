The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus is proud to announce that Kellie Henry has been hired as our new Executive Director. Kellie has been with the YOGC since the fall of 2021, serving as our Marketing Director. In that position, she has worked with our staff and board, attended rehearsals and events, and has kept everyone apprised of all our wonderful activities through social media. The Board has been so impressed with Kellie and her commitment to our students and this organization.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO