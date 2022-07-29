Read on thecolumbusceo.com
thecolumbusceo.com
AFB International to Create More than 100 New Jobs in Columbus
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, Georgia, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. "Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on bringing opportunities...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to Host Hiring Event on August 10th
This in-person event will introduce candidates to the people who help make St. Francis-Emory Healthcare a leader in care for our communities. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting an in-person hiring event that will include open interviews for a range of clinical and nonclinical positions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the hospital campus. Candidates will have an opportunity to meet the staff, learn about working in the hospital, hear about opportunities for career growth, and interview for a job. Sign-on bonuses may be offered for some positions. Candidates can learn more about the event here: MyStFrancis.com/Hired.
Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus Hires New Executive Director
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus is proud to announce that Kellie Henry has been hired as our new Executive Director. Kellie has been with the YOGC since the fall of 2021, serving as our Marketing Director. In that position, she has worked with our staff and board, attended rehearsals and events, and has kept everyone apprised of all our wonderful activities through social media. The Board has been so impressed with Kellie and her commitment to our students and this organization.
