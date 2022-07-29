Vibrant Renovations for 11th Street Underpass in Columbus

thecolumbusceo.com
City of Columbus gets the keys to downtown Synovus property, renovation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus now owns a prime piece of downtown real estate. And the redevelopment started Monday. Back in September, plans surfaced for the city to purchase 250,000 square feet of Synovus office space and a 634-space parking deck. The $25 million purchase deal was signed last year and completed […]
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
WTVM
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
thecitymenus.com
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus State Students, Alumni Cash in as Interns, Crew on Recent Travolta 'CA$H OUT' Film
Columbus State University film production program alums Ginger Steele and Rena Thompson cashed in on their degrees in June working on the set of “CA$H OUT”—an upcoming thriller centered around a bank robbery and featuring John Travolta, Kristin Davis and Quavo from the rap group Migos. Filming occurred in Uptown Columbus, home of the university’s RiverPark Campus.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
WTVM
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for the suspect in a 2016 hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old. On March 27, 2016, at about 9 p.m., Arie Phillip was hit by a red/maroon pickup truck while walking on Milgen Road. After striking Phillips, the vehicle left the scene.
Columbus Police continuing to investigate 2021 hit-and-run fatality
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a hit-and-run fatality that happened on June 27, 2021. Officials say that Thomas Rowe Jr was hit by a vehicle while he was walking on Saint Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane. Rowe was taken to Piedmont […]
LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,069
Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Augusta in AU Club! A Twin Home Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Augusta offers lawn and exterior building care, so you can relax & enjoy! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, SS APP, Private Master Suite w/Walk-in Zero Entry Super Shower, Bedrooms 2 & 3 with J&J Bath, Solid Surface Countertops Hardwood Floors, Pella Windows, Tankless Hot Water, Multiple Sliding System for indoor outdoor living opening to spacious covered porch overlooking beautiful AUC Golf Course 6th Fairway! Visit Augusta website for add'l info! https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/augusta Monthly COA Fee $200. GOLF COURSE VIEW.
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in Alabama
Alabama will soon have a new place to purchase home furnishings, cooking supplies, and other decorating accessories at discounted prices. HomeGoods has announced plans to open a new store location at Flint's Crossing Shopping Center on Opelika Road in Auburn.
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
