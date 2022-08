Columbus State University film production program alums Ginger Steele and Rena Thompson cashed in on their degrees in June working on the set of “CA$H OUT”—an upcoming thriller centered around a bank robbery and featuring John Travolta, Kristin Davis and Quavo from the rap group Migos. Filming occurred in Uptown Columbus, home of the university’s RiverPark Campus.

