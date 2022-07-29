andersonuniversity.edu
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Republican States That Georgia Guidestone Was Destroyed by God’s WillAndrei TapalagaGeorgia State
FOX Carolina
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
Anderson Co. hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
Anderson County hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News
The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
LeCroy lands first head coaching job
Former Clemson player and long time assistant Bradley LeCroy has landed his first head coaching job. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that LeCroy will be the next head coach at VCU. From (...)
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
FOX Carolina
Horses diagnosed with dangerous disease
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck...
counton2.com
Large tree falls on South Carolina home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when...
WJCL
South Carolina AirBnb operator accused of secretly recording people for more than 20 years
A South Carolina man who owns several AirBnb properties is accused of video recording another person in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental apartment, according to arrest warrants. Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, is charged with two counts of voyeurism, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The...
This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina
If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
SLED investigating after man dies in South Carolina police department’s custody
A man died Wednesday after collapsing while in custody of the Greenwood Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
golaurens.com
One dead after dispute in Waterloo
One person is dead after a dispute resulted in a death on Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo. The incident occurred around 8:50am and was not an officer-involved death, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Laurens County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Patti Canupp identified the victim as...
WYFF4.com
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
FOX Carolina
Weekend ends with more storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. For Sunday, a stationary...
