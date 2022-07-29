ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
The Post and Courier

SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation

COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
greenvillejournal.com

Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News

The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business

A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
FOX Carolina

Horses diagnosed with dangerous disease

A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck...
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
golaurens.com

One dead after dispute in Waterloo

One person is dead after a dispute resulted in a death on Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo. The incident occurred around 8:50am and was not an officer-involved death, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Laurens County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Patti Canupp identified the victim as...
FOX Carolina

Weekend ends with more storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. For Sunday, a stationary...
