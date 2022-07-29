ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Kenny's England fail to reach Commonwealth Games final in the women's cycling team pursuit... and they will now face Wales in battle for a bronze medal

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Laura Kenny and England were dealt a blow on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games after failing to reach the final of the women's cycling team pursuit.

Kenny and her team-mates were off the pace in qualifying, setting only the third fastest time among five teams leaving them facing Wales for a bronze medal.

Kenny was joined by Grace Lister, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis, but they could only post a time of 4:19.841, one-and-a-half seconds down on the time to reach the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C9ry_0gxbEJu600
Laura Kenny (left) and England missed out on reaching the women's team pursuit final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvdZ6_0gxbEJu600
Kenny and her team-mates (above) will now go into a bronze medal head-to-head with Wales

With a team of Anna Morris, Jessica Robers, Ella Barnwell, Megan Baker and Eluned King, Wales were a further half-second off the pace in going fourth fastest - setting up a bronze medal play-off with the host nation.

Australia will be firm favourties to take gold in the event after qualifying with a new Games record of 4:14.605.

They will face off against New Zealand at the VeloPark in Lee Valley, the velodrome that was also used to host the cycling events at the London Olympic Games 10 years ago.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

