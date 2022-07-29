ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore reveals reasons why ex Justin Long ‘gets all the ladies’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Drew Barrymore reminisced about her love life and revealed why her ex Justin Long knows how to get along “with the ladies”.

The 47-year-old television praised Long, who she had an on-and-off again romance with from 2007 to 2010, during a recent appearance on Mike Birbiglia’s A Little Bit Extra podcast .

Barrymore recalled that she was not only “in love” with the 44-year-old actor, but she also thinks that his sense of humour is why women are so interested in him.

“I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny,” she said. “The sharpest wit. You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [is one of them].”

She proceeded to applaud him for his wit, before detailing how great he is at making people laugh.

“He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter,” the Charlie’s Angels star recalled.

During her conversation with Birbiglia, Barrymore also reflected on shooting the 2010 film Going the Distance with Long . While recalling how she and her former boyfriend were constantly surrounded by paparazzi at the time, she noted how “weird” that was and how it “didn’t make any sense” to her.

“I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple,” she explained. “Like, that didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We’re not exciting.”

Although Birbiglia then said that he viewed Barrymore and the Tusk star as an “exciting” couple, the actor emphasised that she “didn’t see it that way”. She also noted how there was “no offence” to Long for her thoughts on their relationship.

This isn’t the first time that Barrymore has shown her appreciation for her ex. In March 2020, Paper Magazine shared a “Justin Long Appreciated Post” on Instagram , where the 50 First Dates star agreed with the publication and commented: “[You’re] not wrong! He’s great.”

Long also spoke about his ex-girlfriend in 2019, during an interview with Us Weekly , where he acknowledged that he “loves” Barrymore and was still “in touch” with her.

Regarding their current relationship statuses, Long is currently dating actor Kate Bosworth. The pair debuted their romance on Instagram in May. Barrymore isn’t publicly dating anyone at the moment, but is the mother of two daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, who she shares with ex husband Will Kopelman.

