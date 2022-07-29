Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training but is set to MISS friendly against potential new club Atletico Madrid

CRISTIANO RONALDO has returned to Manchester United training amid uncertainty over his future.

And the 37-year-old is expected to miss the Red Devils' friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, despite being spotted arriving at Carrington on Friday morning.

Ronaldo arrived at Carrington for training on Friday morning Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Ten Hag has insisted Ronaldo is not for sale this summer Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Ronaldo had been training alone and missed United's tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons.

And his presence back in training will not stop speculation over a possible transfer away from Old Trafford this summer - with SunSport exclusively revealing on Thursday that an offer from an unnamed club is on the table.

Ronaldo has a year left of his current deal but United have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

He is keen to continue playing Champions League football - something Man Utd cannot offer as they only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

However, it is unclear which clubs would take the former Real Madrid man - who also demands huge wages.

He has been linked with a move to Saturday's opponents Atletico, although the LaLiga club's fans have made it clear they would not welcome the Portuguese superstar.

According to The Mail, Ronaldo will not play any part in the match against Diego Simeone's side - which is being held in Norway - as he remains in England to work on his fitness.

But he could feature in United's final pre-season friendly on Sunday when they take on Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon are also thought to be in discussions over a loan move for the forward - 19 years after he left the club.

But new Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has remained unwavering with his stance that Ronaldo is not for sale.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: "We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together."

Man Utd's opening Premier League game of the season comes at home to Brighton on Sunday, August 7.

Ronaldo's team-mate Fernandes was also spotted arriving at Carrington on Friday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke