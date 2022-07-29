Man City target Marc Cucurella hands in a transfer request as wantaway Brighton defender desperately tries to force through a move - but there is still a 'big gap' in valuation between the clubs as Seagulls demand £50MILLION

Marc Cucurella has dramatically handed in a transfer request on the eve of the new season in a bid to secure a move to Manchester City.

Brighton’s 24-year-old left back was identified by City as the leading candidate to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who left for Arsenal in a deal worth £32million while both sides were on tour in the US.

He also won an Olympic silver medal with Spain last year and continuously impressed with his dogged defending complimenting his enthusiasm to get forward and create.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Man City

Cucurella was named Brighton's player of the season and quickly became a fan's favourite

He scored his first and thus far only goal for the Seagulls in May's 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Cucurella has been the subject of a bid north of £30m and City are believed to be willing to go up towards £40m. But they have been steadfast in refusing to meet Brighton’s asking price of £50m, leading Cucurella to tell club bosses that he wants to leave.

Graham Potter (left) is going to make Pep Guardiola (right) pay the price for one of his star men

Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa is among those interesting City manager Pep Guardiola should the club give up on Cucurella.

Guardiola maintained yesterday that he would have no qualms in using Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake or 19-year-old Josh Wilson-Esbrand at left back.

Ake is happy to stay in the North-West after a move to Chelsea broke down over City’s asking price of £50m. The club yesterday denied suggestions that they had made overtures to Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde when Ake’s future looked uncertain.

The Dutch international could start today’s Community Shield against Liverpool, with Guardiola confirming that centre half Aymeric Laporte had knee surgery over the summer and is set to be out until September.

New £51m signing Erling Haaland is set to feature today, and Guardiola is enthusiastic at how he has integrated.

‘The first impression as a guy is really good, a funny guy,’ he said.

‘Settled really well with the team. People think it’s not one of the most important things but it is. The good vibes in the locker room is more important than any other thing.

‘The rest? The quality will do the rest.’