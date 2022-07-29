ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City target Marc Cucurella hands in a transfer request as wantaway Brighton defender desperately tries to force through a move - but there is still a 'big gap' in valuation between the clubs as Seagulls demand £50MILLION

By Adrian Kajumba, Alex Mccarthy, Jack Gaughan For The Dailymail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Marc Cucurella has dramatically handed in a transfer request on the eve of the new season in a bid to secure a move to Manchester City.

Brighton’s 24-year-old left back was identified by City as the leading candidate to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who left for Arsenal in a deal worth £32million while both sides were on tour in the US.

He also won an Olympic silver medal with Spain last year and continuously impressed with his dogged defending complimenting his enthusiasm to get forward and create.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4ak8_0gxbDFPP00
Brighton's Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Man City 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZHHe_0gxbDFPP00
Cucurella was named Brighton's player of the season and quickly became a fan's favourite

He scored his first and thus far only goal for the Seagulls in May's 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Cucurella has been the subject of a bid north of £30m and City are believed to be willing to go up towards £40m. But they have been steadfast in refusing to meet Brighton’s asking price of £50m, leading Cucurella to tell club bosses that he wants to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLzB3_0gxbDFPP00
Graham Potter (left) is going to make Pep Guardiola (right) pay the price for one of his star men
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMBdO_0gxbDFPP00

Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa is among those interesting City manager Pep Guardiola should the club give up on Cucurella.

Guardiola maintained yesterday that he would have no qualms in using Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake or 19-year-old Josh Wilson-Esbrand at left back.

Ake is happy to stay in the North-West after a move to Chelsea broke down over City’s asking price of £50m. The club yesterday denied suggestions that they had made overtures to Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde when Ake’s future looked uncertain.

The Dutch international could start today’s Community Shield against Liverpool, with Guardiola confirming that centre half Aymeric Laporte had knee surgery over the summer and is set to be out until September.

New £51m signing Erling Haaland is set to feature today, and Guardiola is enthusiastic at how he has integrated.

‘The first impression as a guy is really good, a funny guy,’ he said.

‘Settled really well with the team. People think it’s not one of the most important things but it is. The good vibes in the locker room is more important than any other thing.

‘The rest? The quality will do the rest.’

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Borna Sosa
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#Seagulls#Dutch#Community Shield
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Marc Cucurella left out of Brighton squad to face Espanyol amid Man City interest, while Chelsea are considering offers for Timo Werner

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester United colours. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester United colours despite the ongoing uncertainty over his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away

England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola expects 'lots of clubs' to be challenging for the Premier League title next season - and identifies 'exceptional' Mo Salah as Man City's biggest threat in Community Shield curtain-raiser with Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting 'lots of clubs' to be involved in the Premier League title chase this season. City raise the curtain on the 2022/23 campaign be facing Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Saturday at Leicester's King Power Stadium. Liverpool and City have occupied the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid

Marc Cucurella was given a couple of days off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for the player. Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy