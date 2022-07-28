Grand Opening of NIU Brickell

worldredeye.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL
With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
Just Listed! $55,000,000 Magnificent Mansion in Miami with The Most Breathtaking Wide Open Biscayne Bay Views
The Mansion in Miami, a magnificent open Bayfront Masterpiece on Miami’s most secluded true gated community was built with the highest level of luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 4505 Sabal Palm Rd, Miami, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ana Teresa Rodriguez (Phone: 786-723-6041) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Miami.
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates
Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
Crash closes portion of the Palmetto Expressway to start Monday
This first Monday in August has started with traffic headaches for commuters who use the Palmetto / SR826 to get to the island and Downtown Miami. A crash on SR-826 North – the Palmetto Expressway _ beyond SW 8 St. has 3 right lanes blocked, according to Florida 511.
10 of the Best Miami Hotels With a Lazy River
Miami is located in southern Florida, USA. Known for sunshine, pristine beaches, active nightlife, and an eye-catching skyline, Miami is a popular tourist destination among many visitors to the sunshine state of Florida. Some tourist attractions of Miami include Miami Beach, the South Beach Zoo, and Little Havana. Miami is...
When the Mountain Came to Miramar
The first tremor that set the timbers of the house to creaking brought Garry Connell out of his bunk and into the middle of the floor. Then the floor heaved and 'dobe walls swayed while the man fought to keep his footing and pull himself through the doorway to the safety of the dark night. The earthquake that came with the spring of 1932 was on.
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami
Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
Inaugural Junkanoo Fest 242 gets Underway in South Florida
[MIAMI] – Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge Thursday, 28 July, at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242 sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). The four-day cultural festival, running from 28 – 31 July is organized by Conch Pearl Entertainment and seeks to celebrate the connection between South Florida and The Bahamas while showcasing the talent and creativity of Bahamian artisans to a wider audience.
Exclusive: Prestige Imports, Miami - Not Your Typical Supercar Dealership
Fast forward to today and Prestige is a one-stop shop, not just for the ultimate supercar buying experience, but also to savor the luxury lifestyle that the brand strives to offer its clientele. Having been featured in games like Need for Speed, the dealership today enjoys cult status, but getting there wasn’t easy.
Ukranian ballerina gets big break in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ukrainian ballerina got her big break in South Florida after she escaped her war-torn country. Yulia Moskalenko, a ballerina for Miami City Ballet, is now the face of a Fort Lauderdale magazine after she was given permission to stay in America. According to their...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Miami Beach Police: Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle?
Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle?Miami Beach Police. Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle? Join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The raffle is free and anyone can enter! 🚲
Movie 'My Name Is Sara' has South Florida Roots
It isn't just another Holocaust movie. "My Name Is Sara," opening this weekend in theaters across South Florida has relevance today on so many levels. Take, for instance, the war in Ukraine. "My Name is Sara" is based on the true story of Sara Góralnik who left her home when the German Army invaded Korets, which was then part of an independent Poland and is now Ukraine.
Homeless moving to Virginia Key? Plan is controversial to say the least
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A pilot program aimed at building a community on Virginia Key for the city of Miami’s homeless population is causing a stir. City commissioner Alex de la Portilla who first voted against the City of Miami Human Services Department Transformation and Transition Zone report flipped his vote at the last minute and helped it to pass.
Miami to Bimini via boat...
Anybody here made this crossing? Hoping to go in a few weeks on a 27' Monterey Cruiser. 50-ish miles. 27' could feel a bit small crossing the Gulf Stream imo. 50 or 5, it's all weather dependent in that size boat. LSU Fan. Here. Member since Jan 2011. 62134 posts.
