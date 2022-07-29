ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi tells Gerard Pique ‘the best solution is to leave’ as Barcelona complete Kounde transfer

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BARCELONA boss Xavi has told Gerard Pique it would be best if he left the club after Jules Kounde's arrival, reports suggest.

Pique, 35, has fallen out of favour at Barca due to his "unprofessional conduct off the field" and "deteriorating physical condition".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aN26v_0gxbAh2G00
Barcelona star Gerard Pique has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AhsP_0gxbAh2G00
Barcelona manager Xavi has told Gerard Pique it would be best if he left Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpufI_0gxbAh2G00
Jules Kounde's arrival from Sevilla has seen Gerard Pique fall down the pecking order Credit: Getty

According to Sport, Xavi told his former team-mate that the "best solution" for everyone would be if he left the club this summer.

It has also been reported that Kounde's arrival from Sevilla marks Pique's "sentence" that would ultimately see him leave the Nou Camp.

The LaLiga giants snatched the highly-rated centre-back from Chelsea's grasp in a deal worth up to £46million.

The France international's arrival has seen Pique fall even further down the pecking order - he is now fifth in line at centre-back.

The former Spain international is behind Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

However, the 35-year-old is adamant he has what it takes to extend his 14-year stint at Barcelona.

In fact, the former Manchester United ace reportedly challenged club president Joan Laporta to bring in a new defender before Kounde's arrival.

Pique is said to have told Laporta: "I will be the starter.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"If you dare, bring the best centre-back in the world and he will come to be a substitute."

Xavi is reportedly planning to pair Araujo and Kounde up at centre-back this coming season.

There is also speculation he could use a back three in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation.

But Pique would still struggle to get in the line-up as his fellow Spaniard prefers Christensen and Garcia.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez sends message to Gerard Pique over selection at Barcelona

There is a revolution taking place at Barcelona. In with the new, Barcelona have made five significant signings this summer and all have a chance of winning a starting place this season. Yet with few exits, will it be out with the old?. Certainly many have placed Gerard Pique in...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Missing me already? Gareth Bale warmly meets and greets his old Real Madrid team-mates as the Champions League winners train at UCLA on pre-season tour of the US - after Welsh winger joined Los Angeles FC from the Spanish side this summer

Gareth Bale has warmly reacquainted himself with his former Real Madrid team-mates in Los Angeles. The Welsh winger left the Bernabeu this summer to join MLS side Los Angeles FC when his contract expired. But Bale, 33, is clearly still very well regarded with his former colleagues, who greeted him...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Yardbarker

Julen Lopetegui wants Sevilla to learn lessons from Arsenal thrashing

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to learn from their 6-0 defeat at Arsenal. The Andalucians wrapped up their preseason campaign with a ruthless hammering in the Emirates Cup final in North London. Lopetegui’s side have endured a mixed run of results, ahead of the start of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds offered the chance to sign Colombian forward Julian Quinones after missing out on Belgian ace Charles de Ketelaere, who is poised to sign for AC Milan

Leeds have turned their attentions to Colombian forward Julian Quinones after missing out on signing Charles de Ketelaere from Club Brugge. The 6ft 3in Belgian frontman was Jesse Marsch's number one target in the transfer market this summer and the Whites were willing to pay £31million for him, but De Ketelaere has always favoured a move to AC Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos getting back to peak fitness at Paris Saint-Germain

Last season, Florentino Perez looked like a genius. After months of negotiations, Real Madrid refused to cave into Sergio Ramos’ contract demands and allowed him to leave on free for Paris Saint-Germain. In his place, Los Blancos brought in David Alaba on a free too. While Ramos spent much...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Laliga#Chelsea
Yardbarker

Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus

Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Neymar, Messi secure French Super Cup for PSG on Galtier's debut

Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022 (AFP) - Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi also on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv on Sunday in new coach Christophe Galtier's first competitive match in charge. After an underwhelming first season in French football, Messi...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti compares Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro to Bermuda triangle

Real Madrid wrapped up their preseason with a 2-0 victory against Juventus on Sunday morning Spanish time and Carlo Ancelotti will be returning to Madrid content. That was certainly the impression the Italian gave off in his post-match press conference in Pasadena, California. Real Madrid had begun the match with...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Barcelona To Tell Manchester United Target To Leave The Club

Barcelona to ask Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong to leave the club this summer, according to reports. Barcelona will tell Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong to leave the club in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain. United's pursuit of the Dutch midfielder has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Real Madrid friendly

On Saturday night, Juventus will meet Real Madrid in Los Angeles for their last test of the Soccer Champions Tour. The Bianconeri have already beaten Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona. Max Allegri will continue to tinker in his lineups, and according to JuventusNews24,...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Chelsea could target a new striker this summer if Armando Broja and Timo Werner leave

Chelsea could target a new striker this summer if Armando Broja and Timo Werner both leave the club during the transfer window. With Romelu Lukaku leaving the club this summer, joining Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are left with a lack of options in their forward line. Kai Havertz, Broja, and Werner are their only senior strikers as it stands, but two of them could be on their way out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
MLS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy