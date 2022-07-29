Covid in Wales: Free lateral flow tests 'paused' as infections fall

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Drug deaths: Radical rethink needed, says charity
The lives of drug users in Wales are being saved because of a new way of tackling the problem, a charity has said. Newport-based Kaleidoscope said instead of punishing people for taking drugs, the focus was on reducing the harm to the drug user. Cullan Mais, who was addicted to...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
BBC
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday...
