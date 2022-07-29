ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea set to be offered Frenkie de Jong loan by Barcelona with Dutchman still refusing Man Utd transfer

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BARCELONA could consider a loan deal for Frenkie de Jong this summer in a bid to reduce the club's wage bill, according to reports.

Despite spending big in the transfer window, the LaLiga giants still owe some members of the current squad millions in backdated wages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWcaY_0gxb84vF00
Chelsea could be offered the opportunity to sign De Jong on loan Credit: Getty

One of those players is De Jong, 25, who is owed around £17million in unpaid wages after he agreed to defer the payment of his salary during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Barcelona recently offered him an ultimatum, telling him that he should take a wage cut if he wants to stay at the club or else he must leave.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who reportedly had a £71.5m bid accepted by Barca earlier this month.

However, he has no intention to make the move to Old Trafford and instead wants to fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are now attempting to find a different solution to the issue, and, according to Spanish outlet Sport, a loan deal could be on the cards.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both said to be considering a swoop for the Dutchman.

Last week, the Blues informed Barcelona officials that they will attempt to sign De Jong before the transfer window closes.

And it has been claimed that the midfielder would be open to the switch as he is eager to play in the Champions League.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Chelsea have already made two new additions this summer.

Raheem Sterling became the first signing of the Todd Boehly era when he arrived in a £50m transfer from Manchester City.

Kalidou Koulibaly then followed in a £34m move from Napoli after being persuaded to join by Edouard Mendy and Jorginho.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals

Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Raheem Sterling
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Laliga#Coronavirus#Old Trafford#Spanish#Bayern Munich#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Kentucky flash flood tragedy after four young siblings aged between 1 & 8 killed when they were swept from parents’ arms

A FAMILY has been devastated after four young children were killed after they were swept away from their parents' hands in a Kentucky flood. Amber Smith and Riley Noble lost their four children - Maddison, 8, Riley Jr, 6, Nevaeh, 4, and Chance, who is 18 months old - when trying to get to safety during Kentucky's flash flood, according to Amber's cousin, Brittany Trejo.
KENTUCKY STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy