ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kiko Femenia swaps Championship for European football after sealing shock transfer from Watford to Villarreal

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0305Dq_0gxb5cBr00

KIKO FEMENIA has swapped the Championship for European football after sealing a shock move from Watford to Villarreal.

The full-back leaves Vicarage Road after five years days before Watford's opening game of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMBhx_0gxb5cBr00
Femenia made 151 appearances during his time at Watford Credit: Getty

The switch could see him play in the Europa Conference League for the Spanish side instead of slogging it out in England's second tier.

The 31-year-old had previously expressed a wish to return to his homeland to be closer with his family.

He will now join former Arsenal manager Unai Emery at Villarreal, who reached the Champions League semi-final last season before being knocked out by Liverpool.

Femenia joined Watford in 2017 and played in both the Premier League and Championship during his time there.

He made 151 appearances and scored two goals.

The defender was part of the 2020-2021 promotion-winning squad who finished 2nd behind Norwich.

Femenia was also part of the Watford team who got to the 2019 FA Cup final before being dismantled by Manchester City.

Earlier this week Femenia told fans of the Hornets that he would "always carry you in my heart" in an emotional Instagram post.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He is the latest departure from the Championship club who are shedding experienced names ahead of their first season under Rob Edwards.

Other established names such as Moussa Sissoko, Andre Gray and Adam Masina have also departed.

Taking their place in the squad includes striker Rey Manaj from Barcelona and Ivorian frontman Vakoun Bayo.

Edwards' side kick off their season at home to Sheffield United on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals

Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing

Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Sissoko
Person
Adam Masina
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Andre Gray
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#European#Spanish#Arsenal#The Champions League#The Premier League#Hornets#Championship
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester

Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bayern beats Leipzig in super cup, Leverkusen upset in cup

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sadio Mané scored to help Bayern Munich defeat Leipzig 5-3 and win the German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne were upset in the first round of the German Cup. Jamal Musiala, Mané and Benjamin Pavard all scored in the first...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Yardbarker

Two Juventus players praised for their performance against Real Madrid

Juventus players will soon head back to Italy and make their final preparations for this campaign. They have been on a tour of the United States, where they have faced Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Hours ago, their game against Madrid ended, and it was not the best of performances...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ten Hag names 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have announced the 21-man squad for Saturday’s game against Atletico Madrid in Oslo. Erik ten Hag is expected to name a stronger side against Atletico Madrid than Rayo Vallecano, with United set to play two matches in as many days. The Red Devils will travel back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus summer signing stuns with a hat-trick for the U19’s

Juventus seems to have landed a top talent in the person of Kenan Yildiz in this transfer window. The youngster joined them from Bayern Munich days ago, and they have sent him to their under-19 team. At 17, he is younger than most of his youth teammates, but he is...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy