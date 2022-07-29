ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Children’s thrift store is latest new business to open in downtown Dover-Foxcroft

By Valerie Royzman
observer-me.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
observer-me.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

More affordable housing coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Business
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Sangerville, ME
Local
Maine Business
WMTW

Exploring accessible beaches in Maine

Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine gas prices continue to fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to fall in Maine. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $4.57, down six cents from a week ago. The national average is $4.21. The price of gas has now fallen every day since...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Business Hours#Strollers#Toys#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Lounge#Black Stream Disc Golf#Childre
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids

PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year. She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Z107.3

National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations

This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire

Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

They’re gone :(

My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
WISCASSET, ME
observer-me.com

Bangor musician travels the world, next stop Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has announced that Bangor musician and songwriter Larry John McNally will be performing on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. The concert by McNally is a return to performing in the local area after years spent traveling the world. Most recently he has performed in Argentina, Japan, the UK, Portugal, and Holland both as a solo artist and as one half of the duo McNally Waters, with keyboardist Harry Waters.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy