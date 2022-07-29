RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 series announces winner

www.digitalspy.com
‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single
Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Behind the Beef: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Explained Blow By Blow
Do you ever look around at a fight between friends, and wonder, “What happened here?”. Well, we do too. Read below for a deep dive into the beginning, fiery middle, and sweet conclusion of one of today’s most famous feuds: the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Selena Quintanilla’s estate confirms the release date for her newest track, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’
Selena Quintanilla died three decades ago, but her music is still alive thanks to her family and the love and support from her loyal fans and the new generations that respect and acknowledge her legacy. Now the Quintanilla’s estate confirms the release date for her newest track,...
Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’
Lizzo was spotted on her hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain's Instagram page rocking a massive afro wig and it's everything!
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pal Taylor Swift: ‘30, Nerdy and Worthy’
Taylena forever! Selena Gomez rang in her milestone 30th birthday with a special assist from bestie Taylor Swift. “30, nerdy and worthy,” the Rare Beauty founder, 30, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram snap with the “All Too Well” songstress, 32. In the snap, the ladies huddled close for the camera as Swift help up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her pal’s age. In a second photo, Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter while opening up a wrapped present.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Beyoncé Delivers Jubilant New Album 'RENAISSANCE'
Beyoncé’s latest studio album RENAISSANCE has arrived. Clocking in at just a little over one hour, the exuberant 16-track record features guest appearances from Beam on “ENERGY” and Grace Jones and Tems on “MOVE,” and the likes of Mike Dean, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq and more provided production work. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are also credited in the album as the track “ENERGY” samples Kelis’ “Get Along With You,” which was produced by the pair, while Sabrina Claudio and Syd are listed as songwriters for the cut “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” along with contributions from Lucky Daye, Honey Dijon, Drake, JAY-Z and more.
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
American Idol confirms Katy Perry's status for next season
American Idol has announced who will be returning for the next season and Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are all coming back. It will be the 21st season of the singing competition – Seacrest has hosted every season, whereas it will be the sixth year for the judges, who all joined when the show moved from Fox to ABC.
Channel 4’s Kelly Webb-Lamb Sets Up Mothership Productions
Click here to read the full article. Former Channel 4 deputy director of programs and head of popular factual Kelly Webb-Lamb has set up a new production company. Mothership Productions will focus on global formats and “ideas of scale” across the unscripted genres. Webb-Lamb’s senior team includes Charlotte Desai, Gilly Greenslade and Gudren Claire on board. “After 25 years in the industry on both sides of the pitching/buying table, it felt like it was time to take the leap and have a go at doing it for myself,” said Webb-Lamb. “I can’t honestly believe I’ve managed to persuade such a brilliant group...
Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show...
They have form after all... Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show... 22 votes. apparently the monday episode is late? Going by some social media chatter. Posts: 19,642. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/08/22 - 06:14 #4. Yes. Gardena wrote: ». shades101 wrote: ». Can ir be done as...
Pete Price
FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. Occy he has every right to be on Sky news there are other news channels to watch on Sky.
Home and Away teases dramatic new stories as show takes short break in Australia
Home and Away spoilers follow. Australian viewers really are without a soap fix this week, as not only has Neighbours finished for good, but Home and Away is off screens too. Thankfully for Summer Bay fans, the break for Home and Away is a short one, and the show will return to Australian screens next Monday (August 8) – and it looks like it will be bringing some serious drama with it when it returns.
Sylvester Stallone hits out at planned Rocky spin-off about Ivan Drago
Sylvester Stallone has hit out at a planned Rocky spin-off focusing on the character of Ivan Drago. It was announced a few days ago that studio MGM and producer Irwin Winkler were working on a new movie, but Stallone is not a part of it. In fact, he's pretty furious about it.
PBS America SKY 174 Clock to air.
Ten second clock appeared at start of current break. White clock and text on Blue background. Not as tasteful as the old one's.
‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date
Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney Plus show. The trailer also announced the September 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who also directed five episodes of the...
