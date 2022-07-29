ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola almost snubbed Man City after the Premier League manager demanded a luxury city-centre mansion

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfR2W_0gxb4hdh00

MANCHESTER CITY almost missed out on Pep Guardiola after struggling to meet his luxury accommodation demands, a book revealed.

While many City stars opt for the comfort of a Cheshire mansion - Guardiola enjoys the buzz of city living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBWf5_0gxb4hdh00
The Guardiolas eventually moved to trendy Deansgate Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpgYP_0gxb4hdh00
The Man City manager now lives at the plush City Suites in the city centre Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CwVK_0gxb4hdh00
The City manager can unwind in the private swimming pool Credit: Manchester Evening News

The Spaniard agreed to succeed Manuel Pellegrini in February 2016.

But Etihad officials were left sweating on whether he may change his mind before the following season.

In a book entitled Pep's City: The Making of a Superteam - written by Pol Ballus and Lu Martin - club chiefs were worried the then-Bayern Munich manager would go back on his word.

Ballus and Martin tell of how Etihad director of football Txiki Begiristain told player liaison manager David Quintana to hold crunch talks in Munich with Guardiola over the situation.

Begiristain had said ominously: "It seems we've got a problem with the German."

And in the book, Ballus and Martin confirm: "They did indeed. In Munich, the Guardiola family had lived in a spacious mansion on Sophienstrasse.

"Pep demanded accommodation of a similar standard in Manchester and the issue was in danger of becoming a deal-breaker.

"Quintana and Pep met over a leisurely three-hour lunch in a local Vietnamese restaurant.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

"Lunch was spent discussing key elements of the club's organisation, infrastructure, players, but the issues around the Guardiolas' new home remained unsolved.

"The problem was that Pep was refusing to live anywhere but the city centre and there just wasn't the right property there to suit him.

"It didn't exist. Begiristain could see all his plans going up in smoke. The deal to bring Pep to City was under threat."

The in-demand ex-Barcelona manager was assured by Quintana, however: "No worries; if we have to, we'll build you what you want. It might take a few more months but we'll make it happen."

The Guardiolas eventually moved to a luxurious apartment in the Deansgate City Suites in the centre of Manchester.

And they were soon joined in the plush building by his first signing Ilkay Gundogan.

City legend and newly retired Sergio Aguero was also tempted in by the true city slicker lifestyle at the time.

The Argentine swapped his countryside pad to become one of the first residents of the brand new West Tower in the city centre Deansgate development.

City will be thankful they managed to sort Guardiola's living arrangements out as the Spaniard has won NINE major trophies to date with the club, including FOUR Premier League titles.

Guardiola's men secured the Prem title - winning it for the second year on the bounce - with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of last season in May.

However, City are yet to win the Champions League. They made the 2021 final but lost 1-0 to Chelsea, thanks to a Kai Havertz goal.

And they capitulated against Real Madrid in the knockouts this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEv1u_0gxb4hdh00
The City manager's eventual choice of home in Manchester means he can keep himself in shape in the private gym Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW7mr_0gxb4hdh00
The City boss can cook up a feast in the kitchen... or rely on the ground floor restaurant's top chef Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7tkj_0gxb4hdh00
The building Guardiola lives in is a 16-storey high rise Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfac7_0gxb4hdh00
Guardiola can chill out in the luxurious living area Credit: Manchester Evening News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbgAr_0gxb4hdh00
Each apartment has a plush modern bathroom Credit: Manchester Evening News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bournemouth want Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to challenge Mark Travers, with Robins' stopper entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate

Bournemouth are interested Bristol City’s goalkeeper Daniel Bentley. The newly-promoted Cherries are keen to bring in a stopper to challenge Mark Travers and have Bentley on their radar. Former Southend and Brentford keeper Bentley has been at Bristol City since 2019, racking up almost 130 appearances. But the 29...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man City#Spaniard#German#Vietnamese#Ascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola expects 'lots of clubs' to be challenging for the Premier League title next season - and identifies 'exceptional' Mo Salah as Man City's biggest threat in Community Shield curtain-raiser with Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting 'lots of clubs' to be involved in the Premier League title chase this season. City raise the curtain on the 2022/23 campaign be facing Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Saturday at Leicester's King Power Stadium. Liverpool and City have occupied the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Champions Manchester City gave a debut to star signing Erling Haaland but it did not quite go to plan in the Community Shield loss to Liverpool. The missed opportunities from the Norwegian cost his side victory and one chance was a particularly glaring one, blazing over from close range late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros

England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
WORLD
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy