Premier League

‘I don’t want to see a club get bullied’ – Cristiano Ronaldo ‘holding Man Utd to ransom’ over transfer, says Sinclair

By Tony Robertson
 2 days ago
CRISTIANO RONALDO is holding Manchester United to ransom over a transfer, Trevor Sinclair has claimed.

Ronaldo wants to leave The Red Devils in order to pursue a transfer to a team in the Champions League, and held crunch talks with the club over his future earlier this week.

Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer Credit: AP
Sinclair played 360 in the Premier League and 12 times for the England national team Credit: Getty

While a number of clubs have reportedly refused to sign the legendary forward, SunSport exclusively revealed Ronaldo does indeed have an offer on the table from an unnamed club.

Despite this, United chiefs are refusing to sell him, and baulked at the suggestion of terminating the 37-year-old's contract.

However, according to former Premier League ace Sinclair, Ronaldo is trying to bully the club into action.

He told TalkSPORT: "He is holding the club to ransom.

"Can you imagine a player doing this to Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp? Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel… we saw how he handled the Romelu Lukaku situation, he wasn’t having any of his shenanigans.

“Even Mikel Arteta, a young manager, told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his star player, ‘You’re not playing, I’ll get you out of here as soon as I can’.

“In this situation, Ronaldo is trying to leave, Erik ten Hag is new in the job, it’s a difficult situation, but I don’t want to see United getting bullied.

“I think that’s what Ronaldo is trying to do. I’ve always been brought up that no player is bigger than the club and if United heed to his demands, they’re proving they can be bullied off a footballer."

Ronaldo was the club's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions but couldn't help the club retain a place in the top four and earn a spot in the Champions League for this season.

The Portuguese star reported back to United's Carrington training complex earlier this week and looked on from the stands as United beat Wrexham 4-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

He has also responded on social media to Atletico Madrid fans who wrote a scathing letter to the club hierarchy and unfurled an anti-Ronaldo banner during a pre-season friendly.

However, Ronaldo has now been pictured returning to training ahead of the new season.

Atletico Madrid fans made their feelings about Ronaldo abundantly clear Credit: Getty
Ronaldo pictured returning to training Credit: PA

