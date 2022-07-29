ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best XI of Premier League summer transfers including lethal front three of Haaland, Jesus and Sterling

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
THERE have been massive transfers and some star name arrivals to the Premier League this summer.

And although there is plenty more time for more high profile signings, many clubs have already completed clever deals.

There have been some eyebrow-raising attacking signings this summer
Arsenal have spent wisely on Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Gabriel Jesus Credit: Getty
Erling Haaland is the most high profile Premier League arrival this summer Credit: Getty

Arsenal are the biggest spenders so far but have a lot to show for their £117million outlay, with Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko the pick of their signings.

Jesus has got off to a flying start with four goals in three pre-season friendlies, and is aiming to challenge for the Premier League golden boot this season.

He is likely to be competing for the award alongside City's marquee signing Erling Haaland, who has also settled into his new team and capped his debut against Bayern Munich with a goal.

Raheem Sterling could fancy his chances of ending the campaign as top goalscorer too following his £50m move to Chelsea.

He is one of two Blues' signings along with Kalidou Koulibaly, though Thomas Tuchel has a shortlist of four defenders as looks to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

After years of speculation Koulibaly will finally get to prove himself in the Prem but he could be overshadowed by Lisandro Martinez, whose £46m move to Manchester United was announced on Thursday.

The 'Butcher of Amsterdam' arrives with a big reputation and a lot to offer Erik ten Hag as he can play in four different roles.

United have also smartly snapped up Christian Eriksen on a free transfer following the Dane's impressive form at Brentford.

Eriksen scored one goal and produced four assists for the Bees and showed he still has a touch of class, which should prove hugely beneficial for Ten Hag's midfield.

Tottenham were also keen on Eriksen before completing a move for Yves Bissouma, one of six signings Antonio Conte has made this summer.

Richarlison is the most expensive of those at £60m but Djed Spence is arguably the pick of the bunch.

The right-back won promotion to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest last season and has big potential, so could prove to be a bargain at just £20m.

Last but not least, Newcastle's capture of Nick Pope is also a very sensible bit of business.

Pope has a wealth of experience at Premier League level and is also an England international, so luring him away from Burnely for just £10m is one of the best deals of the summer window.

Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
