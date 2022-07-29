ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Alex Yee wins first gold of Commonwealth Games for England after winning men’s triathlon after incredible sportsmanship

By Martin Lipton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMEP1_0gxb44Uj00

ALEX YEE delivered on his promise to bring England a golden Triathlon start to the Commonwealth Games - and claimed it meant MORE than his Tokyo glory.

The Olympic silver medalist showed his class to hunt down big rival Hayden Wilde of New Zealand in a stunning 5km run to win by 13 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLJsw_0gxb44Uj00
Alex Yee wins first gold of Commonwealth Games for England after winning men's triathlon Credit: Getty

He said: “I’m just happy - it’s bizarre that it’s me that’s doing this.

“I feel extremely grateful to be in this situation. I’m super proud to be the winner.

“For me, this is the home Games. It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time and at a major event - that means it’s probably my greatest achievement ever.”

Yee was helped by the Kiwi serving a 10 second penalty for taking off his helmet before racking his bike at the end of the second stage.

But the 24-year-old from Lewisham had already reeled in Wilde despite starting the run 15 seconds behind, with the Kiwi publicly acknowledging he had been beaten as they clasped hands just before the finish.

Yee added: “I knew at the end of the first lap of the run that Hayden had the penalty.

“I looked at the penalty board and I saw No 1. I thought I was No1 for a bit then I realised I wasn’t and that it was him.”

Yee grabbed a St George’s flag on the run-in, turning to ask the fans gathered in Sutton Park to cheer him over the line, followed in by Wilde and bronze medal winner Matt Hauser of Australia, with England team-mate Daniel Dixon 12th.

He added: “I definitely backed my run because I know the course so well having trained here.

“I think our bike pack worked well together. I knew I was able to do it.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Commonwealth Games#England#Kiwi#Bbccwg
The Independent

Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth GamesKenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England begin title defence with dominant win

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England began their netball title defence in dominant style with a 74-22 victory against...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy