ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua took tough Oleksandr Usyk rematch because Brit wants to go down as ‘all-time great heavyweight’

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M3SZ_0gxb3pUU00

ANTHONY JOSHUA took a potentially career-ending rematch with Oleksander Usyk to prove to the world he's an "all-time great".

The Watford warrior will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the tricky southpaw in a make-or-break Saudi showdown next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsDw6_0gxb3pUU00
Anthony Joshua will renew his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk next month Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5MmO_0gxb3pUU00
AJ suffered a lopsided points defeat to the Ukrainian last September Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33m2DR_0gxb3pUU00
The Brit has taken the dangerous rematch in order to prove he's a "great" according to Eddie Hearn Credit: GETTY

AJ, 32, snubbed a lucrative step-aside deal in order to exact revenge on the undefeated Ukrainian - who took him to school in their Tottenham tussle last September.

But avenging his second professional defeat isn't the Brit's sole motivation for taking the dangerous match-up.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV: "He loves the fact that he's going straight back in with Oleksandr Usyk when everyone went, 'Don't go back in with Usyk.'

"Because he's trying to prove to you that he's a great… When he wins, let's put him down as an all-time great."

Joshua has brought in world champion coach Robert Garcia for his desert dust-up with Usyk - a partnership Hearn hopes will produce a more aggressive approach on fight night.

He told BBC 5 Live Boxing: “You’ve got to push him back, just like [Derek] Chisora did.

“Watch the Chisora fight, [the] few first rounds. [Usyk] was up against the ropes. You gotta get him back there.

"You gotta rugby tackle him back to those ropes. [Usyk will be a] sitting duck, sitting duck.”

But he warned AJ: “You can’t be careless against a great counterpuncher like Oleksandr Usyk.

"Listen, Usyk may come out on the front foot and go on and push AJ back.

"You saw that in Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury."

Win or lose, Hearn insists the once-active Joshua will fight again before the end of the year.

Hearn told iFL TV: "The one thing he [Joshua] wants more than anything is activity and December will definitely be his next fight"

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sports

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, Showtime Boxing

Despite a career-long layoff that is just shy of 20 months, former two-division champion Danny Garcia is confident entering Saturday's return to the ring when he makes his 154-pound debut against former welterweight title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The 12-round junior middleweight bout headlines Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader (Showtime, 9...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Hasim Rahman Jr responds to Jake Paul after fight cancelled over weight dispute

Hasim Rahman Jr has blamed Jake Paul over their now cancelled fight after a dispute over weight, maintaining he does not want to fight a real boxer.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and was due to take on Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – on 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.Paul accused Rahman Jr of being unprofessional after attempting to change the contract weight on multiple occasions. But Rahman replied, pinning the blame on Paul: “Jake and his ‘team’ cancelled this fight, not me! The fight isn’t happening...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
MMAmania.com

Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)

For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
HIP HOP
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official

DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Brit#Combat#Saudi#Tottenham
MMA Fighting

Dana White recalls Vince McMahon banishing him to cheap seats for WrestleMania, clarifies Josh Emmett ticket mix-up

Dana White knows all about the chaos that comes with arranging for free seats at an event. The UFC president has been on both sides of the equation and recently recounted a miserable experience he had trying to be in attendance for a Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania. (White did not clarify which WrestleMania he was talking about.) Former WWE boss Vince McMahon — who announced his retirement this past week amid allegations of sexual misconduct allegations — was cageside for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2 and White says he treated McMahon with a lot more respect than he was given.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Haney, Spence-Crawford, Beterbiev, Tank, Canelo-GGG, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, unbeaten star Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, Devin Haney and more. What up Breadman?. I sure hate all the Haney hate from the other fighters in his division....
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Biggest indicator yet that Tyson Fury has NOT retired from pro boxing

Tyson Fury claims he’s retired, but activity behind the scenes suggests that he’s alive and kicking in the boxing game. Ahead of Fury’s bout with Dillian Whyte earlier in the year, the Gypsy King insisted that it would be his final appearance in the boxing ring for a professional fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jake Paul set to be ranked as a top 40 fighter by the WBC

Jake Paul will be a top 40 ranked fighter if he is able to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr next week, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed. Paul has continually reiterated his desire to challenge for a world title at some point in the future. Many have laughed that off as nonsense, but a path to glory has now opened up.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Ramla Ali, Crystal Garcia Nova To Participate In First Women’s Boxing Match In Saudi Arabia

This year, women’s boxing has taken major steps forward. Most notably, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano delivered classic performances as they headlined Madison Square Garden back in April. Shortly thereafter, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall came to terms for a showdown in the U.K. Adding to the event, Alycia Baumgardner and Mikaela Mayer have signed on as the co-feature for the mega fight. In the midst of all that has happened and will happen this fall, history is also being made thousands of miles away in Saudia Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

WBC allows free negotiation period for Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman gave the word for free negotiations between Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. There could be a boxing bout to determine the new WBC super lightweight champion on the horizon. Negotiations are opening between Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis to determine the new WBC super lightweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Devin Haney, George Kambosos Rematch Planned For October

It’s time to go back to Australia! Boxing insider Mike Coppinger has reported that George Kambosos and Devin Haney will return to Australia for a second bout in October. The bout is expected to take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia and air on ESPN in a primetime telecast.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy