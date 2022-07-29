Characterization and anti-biofilm activity of bacteriophages against urinary tract Enterococcus faecalis isolates

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Nature.com
Biodegradation of high molecular weight hydrocarbons under saline condition by halotolerant Bacillussubtilis and its mixed cultures with Pseudomonas species
Biodegradation of high-molecular-weight petroleum hydrocarbons in saline conditions appears to be complicated and requires further investigation. This study used heavy crude oil to enrich petroleum-degrading bacteria from oil-contaminated saline soils. Strain HG 01, with 100% sequence similarity toÂ Bacillus subtilis, grew at a wide range of salinities and degraded 55.5 and 77.2% of 500Â mg/l pyrene and 500Â mg/l tetracosane, respectively, at 5% w/v NaCl. Additionally, a mixed-culture of HG 01 withÂ Pseudomonas putidaÂ andÂ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, named TMC, increased the yield of pyrene, and tetracosane degradation by about 20%. Replacing minimal medium with treated seawater (C/N/P adjusted to 100/10/1) enabled TMC to degrade more than 99% of pyrene and tetracosane, but TMC had lesser degradation in untreated seawater than in minimal medium. Also, the degradation kinetics of pyrene and tetracosane were fitted to a first-order model. Compared toÂ B. subtilis, TMC increased pyrene and tetracosane's removal rate constant (K1) from 0.063 and 0.110 per day to 0.123 and 0.246 per day. TMC also increased the maximum specific growth rate ofÂ B. subtilis,Â P. putida, andÂ P. aeruginosa, respectively, 45% higher in pyrene, 24.5% in tetracosane, and 123.4% and 95.4% higher in pyrene and tetracosane.
Nature.com
Geometric morphometrics versus DNA barcoding for the identification of malaria vectors Anopheles dirus and An. baimaii in the Thai-Cambodia border
Anopheles (Cellia) dirus Peyton & Harrison and Anopheles baimaii Sallum & Peyton are sibling species within the Dirus complex belonging to the Leucosphyrus group, and have been incriminated as primary vectors of malaria in Thailand. In the present study, DNA barcoding and geometric morphometrics were used to distinguish between An. dirus and An. baimaii in the international border areas, Trat Province, eastern Thailand. Our results revealed that DNA barcoding based on the cytochrome c oxidase subunit I gene could not be used to distinguish An. dirus from An. baimaii. The overlapping values between intra- and interspecific genetic divergence indicated no barcoding gap present for An. dirus and An. baimaii (ranging from 0 to 0.99%). However, the results of the geometric morphometric analysis based on the wing shape clearly distinguished An. dirus and An. baimaii, with 92.42% of specimens assigned to the correct species. We concluded that geometric morphometrics is an effective tool for the correct species identification of these two malaria vectors. Our findings could be used to make entomological surveillance information more accurate, leading to further effective mosquito control planning in Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia.
Nature.com
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Occult hepatitis B virus infection among patients with chronic liver disease of unidentified cause, Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Occult hepatitis B virus infection (OBI) characterized by the absence of detectable HBsAg in the presence of HBV DNA in the serum and/or liver tissue remains a potential risk of transmission and diseases progression among different population groups. It could be associated with asymptomatic case up to chronic liver disease (CLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The objective of this study was to assess the magnitude and characteristics of OBI among patients with CLD of unidentified cause in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The study was conducted at the gastroenterology & hepatology referral clinic of three government and two private hospitals in Addis Ababa. Known CLD patients as evidenced by clinical and imaging criteria and/or with HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) negative results using rapid test kit were included. ELISA serological test to anti-HBc Ab, anti HBsAg Ab, and HBsAg were determined using BIORAD kits [https://www.bio-rad.com]. HBV-DNA was amplified, and viral loads were determined by quantitative real-time PCR using Abbott m2000rt platform following the manufacturer's instructions. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.A total of 48 CLD patients with no identified cause for their liver disease were identified during the study period. All the patients had evidence of CLD by clinical and imaging criteria and nine were excluded. Three (7.69%) of the 39 patients tested positive for HBsAg test done by ELISA making the negative predictive value of the rapid test kits 92.3% compared to ELISA. The remaining 36 patients had serology test for HBV and 16 (44.4%) had positive anti-HBV core antibody. Two (5.56%) of the 36 patients with HBV viral load determination had detectable HBV DNA suggesting presence of an occult hepatitis B infection. Occult hepatitis B infection is found to be an aetiology among CLD patients labelled as having no identified cause by the current standard of care using rapid HBsAg kits in a subset of patients in Ethiopia. This study signifies the high rate of OBI and past evidence of HBV infection among CLD patients and thus nucleic acid testing and/or anti-HBc shall be integrated to the routine health care system to minimize HBV infection risk of transmission and to enhance patient care.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Nature.com
Isolation and identification of antioxidative peptides from crocodile meat hydrolysates using silica gel chromatography
Crocodiles are cultured in large numbers in Asia and other places in order to protect wild resources and meet the needs of human life. In this study, crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) meat proteins were extracted and hydrolyzed into peptides, their antioxidant peptides were isolated and purified by silica gel chromatography and identified by LC/MS. Crocodile meat proteins were optimally extracted with water and hydrolyzed by papain based on the degree of hydrolysis and antioxidant activity. The hydrolysates were fractionated by ultrafiltration into 3Â kDa, 3"“30Â kDa, and â‰¥"‰30Â kDa fractions. The 3Â kDa fraction showed most antioxidant activity of the hydrolysates. Its active peptides were separated by silica gel column chromatography and purified by silica gel TLC, based on TLC bio-autographic assays of the activity. Four highly active peptides were identified by LC/MS as SSLTIQFVEGQFVDSYDPTIENTFTK, VPPHIY, VAPEEHPVLLTEAPLNPK, and RNGLPGPIGPAG. The identified peptides were synthesized and showed 50% free radical scavenging activities at 1.0Â mg/mL, equal or higher to ascorbic acid at 0.5Â mg/mL, in both DPPH and ABTS assays. The results indicated that the 3Â kDa hydrolyzed peptides of crocodile meat had high antioxidant activity and the active peptides can be effectively separated and purified by silica gel column chromatography and TLC.
Nature.com
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
Nature.com
Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Nature.com
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Nature.com
Exploring synthetic lethal network for the precision treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
The emerging targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) over the past 15 years. Nevertheless, lack of personalized treatment limits the development of effective clinical guidelines and improvement of patient prognosis. In this study, large-scale genomic profiles from ccRCC cohorts were explored for integrative analysis. A credible method was developed to identify synthetic lethality (SL) pairs and a list of 72 candidate pairs was determined, which might be utilized to selectively eliminate tumors with genetic aberrations using SL partners of specific mutations. Further analysis identified BRD4 and PRKDC as novel medical targets for patients with BAP1 mutations. After mapping these target genes to the comprehensive drug datasets, two agents (BI-2536 and PI-103) were found to have considerable therapeutic potentials in the BAP1 mutant tumors. Overall, our findings provided insight into the overview of ccRCC mutation patterns and offered novel opportunities for improving individualized cancer treatment.
Nature.com
Machine learning reveals climate forcing from aerosols is dominated by increased cloud cover
Aerosol"“cloud interactions have a potentially large impact on climate but are poorly quantified and thus contribute a substantial and long-standing uncertainty in climate projections. The impacts derived from climate models are poorly constrained by observations because retrieving robust large-scale signals of aerosol"“cloud interactions is frequently hampered by the considerable noise associated with meteorological co-variability. The 2014 Holuhraun effusive eruption in Iceland resulted in a massive aerosol plume in an otherwise near-pristine environment and thus provided an ideal natural experiment to quantify cloud responses to aerosol perturbations. Here we disentangle significant signals from the noise of meteorological co-variability using a satellite-based machine-learning approach. Our analysis shows that aerosols from the eruption increased cloud cover by approximately 10%, and this appears to be the leading cause of climate forcing, rather than cloud brightening as previously thought. We find that volcanic aerosols do brighten clouds by reducing droplet size, but this has a notably smaller radiative impact than changes in cloud fraction. These results add substantial observational constraints on the cooling impact of aerosols. Such constraints are critical for improving climate models, which still inadequately represent the complex macro-physical and microphysical impacts of aerosol"“cloud interactions.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Nature.com
A novel circular RNA, circIgfbp2, links neural plasticity and anxiety through targeting mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after traumatic brain injury
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can lead to different neurological and psychiatric disorders. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are highly expressed in the nervous system and enriched in synapses; yet, the underlying role and mechanisms of circRNAs in neurological impairment and dysfunction are still not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the expression of circRNAs and their relation with neurological dysfunction after TBI. RNA-Seq was used to detect differentially expressed circRNAs in injured brain tissue, revealing that circIgfbp2 was significantly increased. Up-regulated hsa_circ_0058195, which was highly homologous to circIgfbp2, was further confirmed in the cerebral cortex specimens and serum samples of patients after TBI. Moreover, correlation analysis showed a positive correlation between hsa_circ_0058195 levels and the Self-Rating Anxiety Scale scores in these subjects. Furthermore, knockdown of circIgfbp2 in mice relieved anxiety-like behaviors and sleep disturbances induced by TBI. Knockdown of circIgfbp2 in H2O2 treated HT22 cells alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction, while its overexpression reversed the process. Mechanistically, we discovered that circIgfbp2 targets miR-370-3p to regulate BACH1, and down-regulating BACH1 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction. In conclusion, inhibition of circIgfbp2 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after TBI through the miR-370-3p/BACH1/HO-1 axis. Thus, circIgfbp2 might be a novel therapeutic target for anxiety and sleep disorders after TBI.
Nature.com
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Comments / 0