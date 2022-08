Phils top Pirates/on WISR Friday night from Yinzerpalooza!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park.

