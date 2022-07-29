Nascar and IndyCar from the Brickyard on WBUT this weekend

With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2022 Verizon 200. NASCAR made its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, with part-time Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger capturing his second career victory. The current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings will return to defend his NASCAR at Indianapolis title and has two top-10 finishes in 10 Cup starts this year. The 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO