Nascar and IndyCar from the Brickyard on WBUT this weekend

www.977rocks.com
Related
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the 22nd race of the year. Just five regular-season races remain in the 2022 season as the race to the postseason heats up. There are two playoff spots remaining for a new winner hoping to...
Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts
The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023. Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year. Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing. "I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds, Verizon 200 picks, TV: Model releases Indianapolis road course predictions
With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2022 Verizon 200. NASCAR made its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, with part-time Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger capturing his second career victory. The current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings will return to defend his NASCAR at Indianapolis title and has two top-10 finishes in 10 Cup starts this year. The 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis Race Results: July 29, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
NASCAR Trucks return to the Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time in a decade. Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series unloads in Indianapolis, Indiana. The short track of Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to host their first truck race since 2011. It’s the playoff opener for the series. View...
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace talks ‘tall task’ for Ty Gibbs at 23XI
Ty Gibbs is set to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start at 23XI Racing as Kurt Busch’s replacement, a “tall task”, according to Bubba Wallace. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is in his fifth season competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the 2022 campaign is his first with a teammate.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
Indianapolis Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Indianapolis Raceway Park. The NASCAR Truck Series are unloaded on the short track of Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). NASCAR Truck qualifying is set, just 6 miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View the Indianapolis starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race.
RELATED PEOPLE
Indianapolis motor speedway will host IMSA sports car championship
Roger Penske added another major event to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2023 with the return of the IMSA sports car championship. The "IMSA Battle on the Bricks" will bring the NASCAR-owned series to Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for a 160-minute race. The event scheduled for Sept. 17 returns IMSA to Indy for the first time since 2014.
NASCAR Mailbag: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an Oval Peg in a Square Hole
The NASCAR Cup series may return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval by 2024, restoring the Brickyard 400 tradition. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an Oval Peg in a Square Hole appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick could feel the pressure when he restarted from the lead twice in the waning laps Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. But handling pressure, or at least being uncomfortable, is something that Reddick has been used to the last several weeks. Just 19...
NBC Sports
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continues to polish his reputation as a first-class road warrior. Allmendinger ran away with the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.4-mile road course, scoring his third Xfinity road win of the season. Allmendinger, who also won last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR Inspection Issues: July 2022 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
Three NASCAR crew members ejected from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course hosts the NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR inspection issues from Indianapolis Motor Speedway below. Cup teams have yet to touch the track. However, on Friday all...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Drivers for DraftKings
The NASCAR Cup Series takes a trip to the Hoosier State for some road course racing this weekend. Let’s see who will kiss the bricks in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) as Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com helps set your fantasy lineup.
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Recaps P5 Finish in Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
After a wild finish to the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace feels good. The NASCAR driver is on a bit of a streak. In his last three Cup Series finishes, he’s posted three top-5 finishes in a row. Going back further than that, outside of two DNF finishes – it’s been nothing worse than a P14 at Atlanta.
Comments / 0