ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jockey Wesley Joyce sedated in intensive care after being ‘ejected from saddle’ in horrific fall at Galway

By Sam Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KbvP_0gxb14bM00

JOCKEY Wesley Joyce remains sedated in intensive care after being 'ejected from the saddle' in a horrific fall at Galway.

The Irish rider came down after his mount Red Hell stumbled during a 7f sprint at the track on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLzRN_0gxb14bM00
Joyce was leading from the front on Red Heel before the horse stumbled, 'ejecting' him from the saddle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKGiA_0gxb14bM00
Joyce remains in intensive care after his terrible Galway fall Credit: Rex

A 20-1 chance, Red Heel lost her footing on the path crossing the course early on, unseating Joyce.

Describing the terrible scenes as they happened, commentator Jerry Hannon said: "Red Heel has ejected Wesley Joyce out of the saddle at that road crossing."

The jockey was rushed to hospital and an update on his condition was provided on Friday.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Senior Medical Officer, said: "Wesley's condition has further stabilised overnight.

"The majority of his injuries are in his chest and he will remain sedated in ICU to rest and be monitored over the coming days.

"The IHRB wish to reiterate our thanks to the team at University Hospital Galway and racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena, for their excellent care at the racecourse and in the hospital."

Joyce is an apprentice rider believed to be in his early 20s.

His fall came just hours before English rider Laura Pearson was also rushed to hospital following an incident at Epsom.

The up-and-coming star was reported to be conscious as she was put into an ambulance.

Pearson fell after he saddle slipped on Be Lucky My Son in the 8.00 at the Surrey track.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said: "They think nothing is broken and she is conscious."

Comments / 19

Related
SkySports

Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddle#Jockey#Intensive Care#7f#Ihrb
Daily Mail

New details emerge about horror zip line accident after young boy fell seven METRES and was rushed to hospital with potential spinal injuries

Investigators have seized crucial equipment from a popular adventure park after a young boy fell seven metres to the ground in a horror zipline accident as shocked customers rush to defend the business's safety protocols. The nine-year-old boy was visiting TreeTop Challenge in Woombye on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on Sunday...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Singer Amy Grant in stable condition after being admitted to hospital following bike accident

Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident. The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend. She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People. The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful...
NASHVILLE, TN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy