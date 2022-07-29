ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Family Album: See Their Sweetest Photos With Their Daughters

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dY0w5_0gxawebS00

Teen Mom legends! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell ’s romance has continued to grow as they expanded their family .

After the 16 and Pregnant alum found out she and Baltierra were expecting their first child, the pair eventually decided to place Carly, born in 2009, up for adoption with Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis .

“I remember just staring at her while she was sleeping, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t bring a kid into this craziness,’” Baltierra recalled during a November 2021 appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “At that time, my dad was with her mom, they were both using [drugs], it was just kind of wild and unpredictable and crazy. So for me, it was just pure panic. … We both kind of looked around. Like, it was just natural without any words. It was, like, a feeling. From then on, we just kind of knew adoption was just the right thing to do.”

The Michigan natives — who wed in 2015 — went on to welcome daughters Novalee, Vaeda and Rya in 2015, 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“You do get sad having more children after [adoption]. But then it does ease the pain of not knowing at all what [raising Carly] was like,” Baltierra told host Kate Casey during the podcast interview. “When we saw Nova get older … we [went] back to old pictures that Teresa sent us when [Carly] was that same age and it helped a little bit.”

As the Conquering Chaos authors raise their youngest daughters , they’ve remained in touch with Carly and the Davises .

“They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 . “Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering.”

Carly is even familiar with her little sisters. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that,” the Teen Mom OG star told Us at the time. “She’s seen her, but not in person yet.”

While Lowell and Baltierra focus on their little ones, they already have future babies on the brain.

“We have discussed it,” the semi-permanent makeup artist previously told Us in January 202 1 ahead of Rya's arrival. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

She continued: “[We] do want to have one more child and that will be [our] last child. It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Scroll below to see Lowell and Baltierra’s best family moments through the years:

Comments / 19

Charlenta Howard
1d ago

i know u r used to ppl saying they have watched u frm the beginning n its true. Ur determination to Love despite the cards u were delt in the beginning,shows who u are as individuals. We anly see wats shown n I know it's been struggles. However I can truly say. As a Parent, I'm so proud of you both. continue to grow n Love amongst All. 💕 💞 ♥️ 💜 💙 🧡 💕 💞 ♥️ 💜 💙 🧡 💕 💞 ♥️

Reply
8
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie & Josh McKee Split After 12 Years: I Wish Him ‘Peace & Happiness’

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is a single mom. The 27-year-old mother of three confirmed that she split from Josh McKee, 29, after 12 years of marriage in a long and heartfelt statement to Celebuzz. “I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart… life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight,” Mackenzie began in her statement. “I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park. I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee, Husband Josh McKee Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: ‘I’m Also Not Pretending Josh Was a Good Husband’

It’s over. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The reality star, 27, has never shied away from getting candid about her rocky relationship with her former high school sweetheart, 29 — and her split announcement is just as honest.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Catelynn Lowell
Person
Brandon Davis
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: [SPOILER] Learns She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV said the stars of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant would face big changes this season and they weren’t lying. To start, Madisen Beith and boyfriend Christian finally moved into their own place during the July 26 episode. And while they were excited to be on their own, after living in her parents’ basement for some times, they quickly realized that life is rough. Especially when you have to buy your own groceries and household appliances.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Any Which Way#Lsb Carly#Conquering Chaos
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Baby No. 6? Brian Austin Green reveals whether he wants more kids

Brian Austin Green revealed he is “done” having kids, nearly one month after welcoming son Zane with Sharna Burgess. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, joking that he would need “a school bus or something” with a sixth kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Shares Adorable Photo With Pumpkin’s Family, Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continues to enjoy her California vacation with her family sans her mom, Mama June Shannon. On Thursday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a recent photo taken during her family’s trip to Los Angeles. In the snap, Alana, who has on full makeup and false lashes, is seen smiling while surrounded by the kids of her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy