Injured Laporte to miss start of the season for Man City

Will England's win at Women's Euro have the same impact as the 1999 World Cup? | State of the Union
For the first time since 1966, a major trophy is coming home! The Lionesses of England won the 2022 Women's Euros title in dramatic fashion, topping Germany in extra time. Will women's soccer see the same boost in England as the United States saw after the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup victory on home soil? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate on the latest State of the Union Podcast.
Can USMNT afford to have Weston McKennie sidelined for September window?
Juventus and United States Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks after suffering a dislocated left shoulder in training, the Italian club announced on Monday. It's possible that McKennie will be cleared to play before the USMNT's final pre-World Cup international...
USMNT & Juventus star Weston McKennie out with a shoulder injury | State of the Union Podcast
We are almost 100 days away from teams taking the field at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and US star Weston McKennie is sidelined with a shoulder injury. How worried are we about his form in Qatar? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break it all down on the latest State of the Union Podcast.
Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and...
Chelsea gets 18-year-old Fire keeper Slonina, loans him back
CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was acquired by Chelsea from the Chicago Fire on Tuesday, then loaned back to the Major League Soccer team for the rest of 2022. Chelsea said he had signed a six-year contract. Chicago claimed the transfer fee for the 18-year-old was its club...
Toure scores, Rapids win 5-4 over Red Bulls
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Yaya Toure’s goal was pivotal for the Colorado Rapids in a 5-4 win against the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday. Toure’s winner came in the 89th minute to put the Rapids (7-9-6) ahead 5-3. Diego Rubio, Keegan Rosenberry and Collen Warner each...
