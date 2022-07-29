Injured Laporte to miss start of the season for Man City

For the first time since 1966, a major trophy is coming home! The Lionesses of England won the 2022 Women's Euros title in dramatic fashion, topping Germany in extra time. Will women's soccer see the same boost in England as the United States saw after the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup victory on home soil? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate on the latest State of the Union Podcast.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO