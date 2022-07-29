ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford sign ex-Villarreal veteran and right-back Mario Gaspar on a free transfer just one day after their defender Kiko Femenia exits Vicarage Road to join the Spanish side following a five-year spell with the Hornets

 4 days ago

Watford have announced the signing of right-back Mario Gaspar on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old left Villarreal this summer after over a decade with the Spanish club, having risen through their youth ranks to make his senior debut in 2009.

He is Watford's fourth signing of the summer window, after capturing Vakoun Issouf Bayo for £5million as well as Ben Hamer and Rey Manaj on free deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NdUd_0gxauFnp00
Watford have announced the signing of ex-Villarreal right-back Mario Gaspar on a free transfer

Gaspar sits third in the the Yellow Submarine's all-time appearances list, having played over 400 games at the LaLiga club.

Although not part of an official swap deal, the former Spanish international replaces Kiko Femenia at right-back, who went in the other direction and joined Villarreal on a three-year deal after five years with the Hornets.

Whilst at Vicarage Road, former Barcelona youth product Femenia made 151 appearances for Watford, scoring two and assisting 12 from defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUgIf_0gxauFnp00
Kiko Femenia has left Watford to join Spanish side Villarreal after five seasons with the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAzAM_0gxauFnp00
Rob Edwards will take charge of Watford for the first time against Sheffield United on Monday

Gaspar played in six Champions League games and 50 Europa League matches during his long-term spell at Villarreal, winning the latter tournament in 2020-21.

New Watford manager Rob Edwards is bidding to win promotion to the Premier League during his first season in charge at Vicarage Road and kicks off the Championship campaign against Sheffield United on Monday.

After comprehensively beating Wycombe 4-1 almost a fortnight ago, the Hornets held Southampton to a 0-0 draw in their most recent pre-season friendly last Saturday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
