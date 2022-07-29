ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader

He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
Liverpool 0, Strasbourg 3 - Match Recap: Youthful Mistakes Down Makeshift Reds

Strasbourg: Thomasson (5, 21), Diallo (14) With the match coming just a day after the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool field a completely changed side made up primarily of back-ups and youth players. It is a bit concerning, however, that both Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones are both completely omitted after each got just a few minutes against Manchester City to close out the game.
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland need to shore up their midfield?

Being somewhat light in the centre of midfield is an issue that I highlighted in our game against Dundee United during pre-season. I feared that a team like Coventry might exploit a lack of balance and steel in the centre of the park, if we opted to play the expansive Dan Neil alongside Corry Evans.
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season

As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
Official: Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn Rovers on Season-Long Loan

Having shown promise last season for Liverpool in a handful of domestic cup appearances, 19-year-old academy graduate Tyler Morton will get the chance to show what he can do as a regular starter in the Championship this season with Blackburn Rovers. The Merseyside youngster made nine total first team appearances...
Report: Cardiff targeting Tottenham striker Kion Etete

Everyone knows who the prime talents coming out of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy are at the moment. Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett are perhaps the two best known young strikers at the club, and both Alfie Devine and Harvey White are also gaining as potential future stars. But we haven’t...
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest

After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
Opinion: We've celebrated Sunderland's Lionesses, now the hard work starts

What a month, what a weekend, what a 120 minutes plus stoppage time. We've had an absolute ball, and it's amazing that so many people have joined us for the ride. There were three Roker Reporters amongst the 87,000 at Wembley along with our respective loved ones, plus numerous other Sunderland fans and former Sunderland players in the crowd.
Chicago Fire head coach confirms Gabriel Slonina deal ‘very close’ with Chelsea

On Saturday night, Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina kept a clean sheet in the Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw against Atlanta United, his eighth on the season in 19 appearances, good for third most in MLS this season. Considering that the Fire are the second lowest scoring team in the league, those clean sheets have been a massive part in them remaining in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.
Chelsea agree personal terms with Marc Cucurella — report

Chelsea appear to be moving swiftly to take advantage of a perhaps unexpected opportunity to sign full back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and have already reached “full agreement” over personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. Of course, this bit was never going...
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace

Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
RB Leipzig now pushing ‘full speed’ for Timo Werner — reports

Timo Werner’s Chelsea future is looking under increasing doubt, with his sporadic involvement in preseason (in part due to injury) not helping the overall feeling that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close after just two years. Werner’s contract has been seen as rather prohibitive...
Bold Predictions for the 2022/23 Season

The road to the Super Cup starts here. I’ve come to realize that the reason I hold such distaste for the Europa League is not because of the competition itself. It’s because it represents the inevitable “find out” consequence of Manchester United’s fucking around. It’s what follows either an annoyingly poor Champions League group stage or, in this case, a relentlessly bad and/or boring season.
Liverpool Captain Niamh Fahey Signs New Contract

Continuing their summer trend of securing their biggest players with new contracts, Liverpool have come to a deal with Niamh Fahey. Fahey, the Liverpool captain, has been with the team for four years — which means she’s stuck it out through some very dark times. She therefore deserves the honor of leading the Reds on their march back to the Women’s Super League in the coming season.
