Super League: Bevan French and Liam Marshall star for Wigan Warriors in 46-4 win over Hull KR

Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Super League: Talking points and team news for Saturday and Sunday's matches
We take a look at what is being said and team news for the three remaining games of Round 21 of the Betfred Super League season... Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 3pm) Matt Dufty hopes a fresh start will prove just what he needs as he prepares to make...
Hull City 2-1 Bristol City: Tigers hit back for victory
Jean Michael Seri's deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City. The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time, and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win
Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
Super League: Twelve-man Leeds secure dramatic golden-point victory over Catalans after late comeback
Leeds Rhinos fought back from 30-10 down to secure a dramatic golden point victory over the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Scrum-half Aidan Sezer scored the winning try as the Rhinos snatched a 36-32 victory having looked dead and buried following the second-half dismissal of prop Matt Prior. Super League...
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
Accrington 2-2 Charlton: Stanley earn point after late drama
Charlton's stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season. Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston feature in team of the week
The new Scottish Premiership season kicked off in style as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell made winning starts. After Ange Postecoglou's champions got their title defence off to a perfect start against Aberdeen - three Celtic players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week. Rangers...
Millwall 2-0 Stoke City: Charlie Cresswell scores twice for Lions
Charlie Cresswell scored twice on his debut as Millwall opened their Championship campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory against disappointing Stoke at The Den. The Lions have long been a team capable of threatening from set-pieces and it was from this means that they claimed both of their goals, with their lead rarely being threatened.
Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road
Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh and Jota score as the Scottish Premiership champions impress in opener
Celtic got their Scottish Premiership title defence off to a winning start as Stephen Welsh and Jota scored in either half to earn a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Defender Stephen Welsh headed in an early goal as the Hoops dominated from the first whistle. Jota made it 2-0 deep into...
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
England Women win Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman's use of super subs could be game-changing after Lionesses' triumph
Alessia Russo. Ella Toone. Chloe Kelly. England's super subs shaped their historic Euros triumph. From Toone's stunning lob and Kelly's title-clinching finish in the final against Germany to Russo's now-iconic backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, the trio have carved out unforgettable moments in English football history. Make...
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
St Mirren 0-1 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen penalty secures three points for Steven Hammell's 10 men
Caretaker manager Steven Hammell led 10-man Motherwell to their first opening day league win since 2016 as Kevin van Veen's penalty earned a 1-0 win at St Mirren. Van Veen struck in the 42nd minute after Scott Tanser had been penalised for handball by referee John Beaton. The visitors had...
