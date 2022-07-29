Albany Chamber's Military Affairs Rise n Shine Breakfast Back for First Time Since 2019

albanyceo.com
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Welding graduate goes from dislocated worker to employee
AMERICUS – Less than one year after becoming a dislocated worker, Trinity Snelling is graduating from South Georgia Technical College with a welding diploma and a career in his field making over $5 per hour more than his previous job. He thanks South Georgia Technical College and the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) for making this possible.
albanyceo.com
Albany Tech: Register Now for Fall 2022 Course Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
Earn your Green Belt Certification in one semester. Course begins August 17, and you have 13 weeks to complete the material at your own pace. Enrollment Fee: $1499. Payable by cash, check, credit card or debit card. Is your employer paying for your certification course? If so, we can invoice...
WALB 10
Tax increase impact on the Dougherty Co. community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Dr. Peter Bluestone with Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies joined WALB’s Jim Wallace. Dr. Bluestone is an expert on state and local fiscal policy and taxes. “My question to you Dr. Bluestone, the impact of raising taxes by...
WALB 10
Albany attorneys to host book giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Generous community donations will allow prosecutors in Albany to give away more than 2,000 books. This is the first year they’ve done anything like this, but after collecting more than 2,000 books in just two months, they’re looking to make it an annual event.
A little country, a lot of pig: Albany Tracy Lawrence, Peppa Pig shows announced
ALBANY — How about a little bit of country and a little bit of animation brought to life?. Officials with the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday for shows by country music star Tracy Lawrence and kids favorite “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
WALB 10
Active weather returns this week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A southwest wind continues transporting warm/moist air into SGA for another hot and humid day. Cooling showers off to a late start but rain chances hold through the evening. An active sea breeze and several disturbances will keep scattered rain chances likely through the week. Look...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
WALB 10
Camilla AAU basketball team wins championship & gains role models
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Sports has a unique way to relay a message to a group of men, women, or kids to come together for a common goal to win. Sports also gives kids a role model to look up to. I had the chance to speak with the Georgia...
wfxl.com
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
wfxl.com
Man points gun at another driver for "brake checking" him
Authorities with the Albany Police Department are investigating a road rage incident where a subject pointed a gun at another person. On July 29, an officer was dispatched to the Circle K convenience store on 2701 Gillionville Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of Gillionville Rd and Beattie Rd.
wfxl.com
Arrest made in early morning shooting
Officers with the Albany Police Department made an arrest in an early morning shooting. On August 1, officers responded to the 1800 Block of W Broad Ave in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Gregory Bill who had been shot multiple times. A witness on the...
wfxl.com
Alleged aggravated assault under investigation
Albany authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault, according to a police report. On July 29, an APD officer was dispatched to the 300 Block of W Highland Ave. The responding officer made contact with a female victim who stated a man snatched her wig, punched her, poured beer on her, and stole her purse.
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
wfxl.com
No injuries after man robs Grab N' Go clerks at gunpoint
Dougherty County police are looking for a man after an armed robbery. Police responded to the Grab N' Go convenience store, located at 5400 Newton Road, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. According to detectives, two store clerks had just locked the store when they were robbed at gunpoint by a...
