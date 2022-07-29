Albany Requesting Dougherty County to Go into Immediate Arbitration

albanyceo.com
Related
After two-year, COVID-forced absence, Southwest Georgia Fair to return
ALBANY — With taxes going up, local governmental bodies at odds, new strains of COVID to consider and the prices of everything out of control, Albany — like the rest of the world — could use some good news. Enter the Exchange Club of Albany.
WALB 10
Tax increase impact on the Dougherty Co. community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Dr. Peter Bluestone with Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies joined WALB’s Jim Wallace. Dr. Bluestone is an expert on state and local fiscal policy and taxes. “My question to you Dr. Bluestone, the impact of raising taxes by...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
albanyceo.com
Albany Tech: Register Now for Fall 2022 Course Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
Earn your Green Belt Certification in one semester. Course begins August 17, and you have 13 weeks to complete the material at your own pace. Enrollment Fee: $1499. Payable by cash, check, credit card or debit card. Is your employer paying for your certification course? If so, we can invoice...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
southgatv.com
98 pounds of weed seized in busts
TIFTON, GA – Two separate drug busts earlier this week land two men in jail with nearly 100 pounds of suspected marijuana off the streets of South Georgia. Tift County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer David Haire identifies the two arrestees as 41 year old Cornelius White of Tifton and 36 year old Chadwick Estrada of suburban Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
southgatv.com
GBI investigates another Dougherty inmate death
ALBANY, GA – GBI agents are back at the Dougherty County Jail after a second inmate in as many months dies in custody. Dougherty Jail Supervisor Colonel John Ostrander says 24 year old Travoski Shealy was discovered Tuesday in a holding cell. Shealy was taken to a nearby hospital...
wfxl.com
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
WALB 10
Thomasville boys raise money for family in need
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The young boys behind a lemonade stand are back and raising money for yet another family in need. The community service organization was started by four brothers, William Casper, Thomas Casper, JC Wise and Neil Wise. They’re hoping to serve the community with each lemonade they sell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
wfxl.com
No injuries after man robs Grab N' Go clerks at gunpoint
Dougherty County police are looking for a man after an armed robbery. Police responded to the Grab N' Go convenience store, located at 5400 Newton Road, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. According to detectives, two store clerks had just locked the store when they were robbed at gunpoint by a...
wfxl.com
Arrest made in early morning shooting
Officers with the Albany Police Department made an arrest in an early morning shooting. On August 1, officers responded to the 1800 Block of W Broad Ave in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Gregory Bill who had been shot multiple times. A witness on the...
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
wfxl.com
Theft suspects identity wanted by Camilla and Albany Police Department
The Camilla Police Department has requested the Albany Police Department’s assistance in identifying two suspects. The CPD is seeking the identity of the suspects responsible for a theft at Camilla Express. According to APD, the woman took cash out the gaming machines located in the store before fleeing the...
WALB 10
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder. After suffering from a cold, baby Emi’s health took a turn for the worse. Michelle Wilkerson is her mother. “This time,...
wfxl.com
Have you seen this man? Albany Police Department needs help locating missing man
The Albany Police Department needs the community's help in locating a missing man. 30-year-old Joshua McDuffie was last seen in the Albany area in April of this year. According to APD, his family reported him missing on July 10. McDuffie is African-American, weighs 161 lbs and stands at 5'10". He...
A little country, a lot of pig: Albany Tracy Lawrence, Peppa Pig shows announced
ALBANY — How about a little bit of country and a little bit of animation brought to life?. Officials with the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday for shows by country music star Tracy Lawrence and kids favorite “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”
Comments / 0