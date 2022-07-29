Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine Planning Commission, Case: 22-0054

www.blainemn.gov
City on fast track to restructure itself
The mayor and City Council are moving quickly to restructure city government. Substantial ordinance amendments, which have yet to be shared with the public, could be approved by the end of August. The timeline presented by Mayor Jacob Frey in June called for the public hearing on August 4 and approval on August 20.
Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate
The Columbia Heights City Council will address alleged racist remarks made by a member toward a candidate for an open seat on the council. Justice Spriggs, a University of Minnesota Medical School student running for one of two at-large seats, spoke before council members at a meeting earlier this week after receiving a call from the phone of council member KT Jacobs.
Despite gentrification concerns, Met Council, Hennepin County move Blue Line along
Metro Transit’s controversial Blue Line Extension through North Minneapolis will move forward with federally mandated environmental review, which will take up to two years, thanks to blessings from three Metropolitan Council committees and Hennepin County. This comes amid ongoing tension among communities along the route, some of whom are...
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project
The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
August 2022: What’s Happening in Greater St. Cloud
August 2-7 The Benton County Fair is an annual summer tradition of fun. Come enjoy rides, games, animals, entertainment, food, and much more for 6 days at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. Admission to the fair is free and is open from 8am until almost midnight most nights, depending on the live music schedule. Make some plans to enjoy the fair this year!
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
JLL Capital Markets closes $73.75 million sale of 246-unit apartment community in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $73.75 million sale of and arranged the $47.93 million financing for Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit, newly built multi-housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, Minnesota. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between Trident Development, based...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610
Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
Two Bicyclists Seriously Hurt Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Plymouth
Two bicyclists are recovering in the hospital following what police describe as “a freak accident” in Plymouth. The accident happened near Fernbrook Lane and Schmidt Lake Road at around 11 a.m. Saturday. According to Plymouth police, two vehicles collided with and one of them crashing into the bicyclists waiting at the intersection.
Minnesota man charged in deadly tubing attack on Apple River
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a deadly attack on the Apple River. Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu faces the following charges:. Attempted first degree intentional homicide (four counts) Deputies responded to the Town of Somerset on July 30 following 911 calls indicating there were four-to-five victims...
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
Suspect identified in investigation into noose found at Edina Community Center
Police in Edina investigating an incident in which a noose was hung at a community center this week say they've identified a suspect. In a brief statement Friday, police said the suspect is a "juvenile boy." The announcement comes one day after police asked for the public's help identifying a...
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
Man Charged with Threatening Staff at Maple Grove Jimmy John’s
A Michigan man threatened to shoot employees and set fire to a Maple Grove Jimmy John’s restaurant, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. A criminal complaint says John Michael Van Singel, 29, of Holland, Mich., entered the location on Blackoaks Lane on Tuesday and stated he “was with DoorDash,” placing items including a lighter on a table. When staff members said they don’t use DoorDash, the complaint says Van Singel “became irate,” telling staff that “tonight, you’re gonna get a bullet in your head.”
