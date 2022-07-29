Albany Sees Rise in June Unemployment Rate

albanyceo.com
After two-year, COVID-forced absence, Southwest Georgia Fair to return
ALBANY — With taxes going up, local governmental bodies at odds, new strains of COVID to consider and the prices of everything out of control, Albany — like the rest of the world — could use some good news. Enter the Exchange Club of Albany.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up 23%
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you rent or own property in Dougherty County, your monthly bills could up considerably next year. Dougherty County Commissioners have tentatively adopted a millage rate that will increase property taxes by almost 23%. The main reason was because of inflation, but also to pay county employees more.
WALB 10
Tax increase impact on the Dougherty Co. community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Dr. Peter Bluestone with Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies joined WALB’s Jim Wallace. Dr. Bluestone is an expert on state and local fiscal policy and taxes. “My question to you Dr. Bluestone, the impact of raising taxes by...
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
wfxl.com
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
Blair Blackburn named AB&T chief financial officer
ALBANY — Following several strategic moves that have further positioned AB&T for continued success well into the future, the Albany-based community bank announced Monday the addition of Blair Blackburn as chief financial officer. A certified public accountant, Blackburn has spent the past two years working as an in-house CPA...
albanyceo.com
Albany Tech: Register Now for Fall 2022 Course Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
Earn your Green Belt Certification in one semester. Course begins August 17, and you have 13 weeks to complete the material at your own pace. Enrollment Fee: $1499. Payable by cash, check, credit card or debit card. Is your employer paying for your certification course? If so, we can invoice...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
albanyceo.com
Albany Requesting Dougherty County to Go into Immediate Arbitration
On Wednesday morning, The City of Albany notified Dougherty County that they believed their SPLOST and LOST splits needed to be modified. Currently, the SPLOST split is 64/36 favoring the city and the LOST split is 60/40 favoring the city. See more.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
wfxl.com
Tracy Lawrence to perform in Albany in October
Six String Southern Productions and Oak View Group announced Monday that country music legend Tracy Lawrence will perform live at Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Veterans Park Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 20. Tickets will be general admission standing and cost $35 and go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10...
WALB 10
Active weather returns this week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A southwest wind continues transporting warm/moist air into SGA for another hot and humid day. Cooling showers off to a late start but rain chances hold through the evening. An active sea breeze and several disturbances will keep scattered rain chances likely through the week. Look...
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
Cordele Dispatch
Deriso outlines visions, proposals, and accomplishments
The City of Cordele Commission Chairman, Joshua A. Deriso, held a town hall meeting Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cordele Community Clubhouse located at E. 15th Avenue. The town hall meeting with Chairman Deriso was held to engage with the general community and share information that affects the city of Cordele. Chairman Deriso would like to develop a shared vision for the city. “We should be proactive rather than reactive,” he said. Chairman Deriso’s outlined several topics of discussion and initiatives. Those initiatives include:
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
wfxl.com
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
southgatv.com
GBI investigates another Dougherty inmate death
ALBANY, GA – GBI agents are back at the Dougherty County Jail after a second inmate in as many months dies in custody. Dougherty Jail Supervisor Colonel John Ostrander says 24 year old Travoski Shealy was discovered Tuesday in a holding cell. Shealy was taken to a nearby hospital...
wfxl.com
Alleged aggravated assault under investigation
Albany authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault, according to a police report. On July 29, an APD officer was dispatched to the 300 Block of W Highland Ave. The responding officer made contact with a female victim who stated a man snatched her wig, punched her, poured beer on her, and stole her purse.
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
