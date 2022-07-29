Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine Planning Commission, Case: 22-0045

www.blainemn.gov
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate
The Columbia Heights City Council will address alleged racist remarks made by a member toward a candidate for an open seat on the council. Justice Spriggs, a University of Minnesota Medical School student running for one of two at-large seats, spoke before council members at a meeting earlier this week after receiving a call from the phone of council member KT Jacobs.
After Frey veto, Minneapolis council approves revised Hennepin Ave. plan
A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a new plan for the reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown. The revised plan, which would mandate a dedicated transit lane be open along the corridor be open for at least six hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., passed the council’s public works committee Thursday on a 5-1 vote.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Despite gentrification concerns, Met Council, Hennepin County move Blue Line along
Metro Transit’s controversial Blue Line Extension through North Minneapolis will move forward with federally mandated environmental review, which will take up to two years, thanks to blessings from three Metropolitan Council committees and Hennepin County. This comes amid ongoing tension among communities along the route, some of whom are...
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Reminds Residents of Outdoor Watering Restrictions
Meteorologists say that without significant rain anytime soon, Minnesota’s drought conditions will likely worsen. According to the Minnesota DNR, parts of Hennepin County are in either a severe or moderate drought. As a result, brown, dried-out lawns are commonplace, leading to more water usage. The city of Plymouth wants...
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
bulletin-news.com
Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project
The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
rejournals.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $73.75 million sale of 246-unit apartment community in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $73.75 million sale of and arranged the $47.93 million financing for Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit, newly built multi-housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, Minnesota. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between Trident Development, based...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
Omar, Samuels locked in intra-party Democratic conflict
WASHINGTON – Six days after he and his family moved into their home in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood, a bullet flew through Don Samuels’ house. Samuels said the incident in 1997 made it clear to him that he had to do something about violence his north Minneapolis community. Twenty-five years later, he’s trying to take his support for law enforcement to Congress, challenging a progressive superstar, Rep. Ilhan Omar, to run as the Democratic candidate representing the ultra-blue 5th District.
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610
Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park
A cleanup is expected to take place Thursday morning at a park in Osseo, Minnesota, following reports of a "large party" late Wednesday night. Osseo Police Department says it sent a "large police presence" to Sipe Park after a receiving a complaint of the party. The department says extra support...
