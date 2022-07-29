ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine Planning Commission, Case: 22-0045

blainemn.gov
 4 days ago
www.blainemn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate

The Columbia Heights City Council will address alleged racist remarks made by a member toward a candidate for an open seat on the council. Justice Spriggs, a University of Minnesota Medical School student running for one of two at-large seats, spoke before council members at a meeting earlier this week after receiving a call from the phone of council member KT Jacobs.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Despite gentrification concerns, Met Council, Hennepin County move Blue Line along

Metro Transit’s controversial Blue Line Extension through North Minneapolis will move forward with federally mandated environmental review, which will take up to two years, thanks to blessings from three Metropolitan Council committees and Hennepin County. This comes amid ongoing tension among communities along the route, some of whom are...
Minnesota Reformer

Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota

Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs.  For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Blaine, MN
Government
City
Blaine, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Reminds Residents of Outdoor Watering Restrictions

Meteorologists say that without significant rain anytime soon, Minnesota’s drought conditions will likely worsen. According to the Minnesota DNR, parts of Hennepin County are in either a severe or moderate drought. As a result, brown, dried-out lawns are commonplace, leading to more water usage. The city of Plymouth wants...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project

The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature

While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights.  “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Planning Commission#Buchanan Street Ne
southsidepride.com

There’s a bad smell somewhere

[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stcroix360.com

High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River

Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
RIVER FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Omar, Samuels locked in intra-party Democratic conflict

WASHINGTON – Six days after he and his family moved into their home in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood, a bullet flew through Don Samuels’ house. Samuels said the incident in 1997 made it clear to him that he had to do something about violence his north Minneapolis community. Twenty-five years later, he’s trying to take his support for law enforcement to Congress, challenging a progressive superstar, Rep. Ilhan Omar, to run as the Democratic candidate representing the ultra-blue 5th District.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says

A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
STILLWATER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy