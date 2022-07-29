Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine Planning Commission, Case: 22-0051

With guidance, learn step by step how to create a beautiful painting using acrylics. Debra Hoffoss, representing Humana, will lead a three-part painting series using vibrant colors, on Fridays, August 5, 12, 19, from 10 to 11:30am. Debra currently resides in Circle Pines and is very involved in her community. She will supply the materials and instructions to complete the painting project by the end of the third session. You may take your finished painting home to enjoy or give as a gift. All levels of experience are welcome! The class is free!

CIRCLE PINES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO