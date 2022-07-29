ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine Planning Commission, Case: 22-0048

Acrylic Painting Classes

With guidance, learn step by step how to create a beautiful painting using acrylics. Debra Hoffoss, representing Humana, will lead a three-part painting series using vibrant colors, on Fridays, August 5, 12, 19, from 10 to 11:30am. Debra currently resides in Circle Pines and is very involved in her community. She will supply the materials and instructions to complete the painting project by the end of the third session. You may take your finished painting home to enjoy or give as a gift. All levels of experience are welcome! The class is free!
CIRCLE PINES, MN
MN Masonic Heritage Center and “Sounds of the Seventies” Concert

On Thursday, September 13 begin the day with a guided tour of the MN Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington. There will be time to explore the exhibits and learn about the rich history before enjoying a delicious luncheon of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll, salad, dessert, coffee, and hot tea. Special dietary meals are available by advanced request at the time of registration.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
6PM - The Bazillions

The Bazillions are the creation of parents, educators, and singer-songwriters Adam and Kristin Marshall. Literally from their first day on the job at Kenny School in Minneapolis, the couple was writing songs for and with their students. Before long, the kids knew every word to every song, and parents began asking for a CD. So, along with their indie pop band The Humbugs, the Marshalls recorded and released “Rock-n-Roll Recess,” under the new alter-ego band name “The Bazillions.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

