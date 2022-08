For the last few months, it’s been heavily rumored that Migos are now a duo consisting of just Quavo and Takeoff. Now, a new performance poster seems to prove as much. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands (the annual event celebrating Black college marching bands) has some promotional materials out on their Instagram, and there’s a show poster showing Quavo and Takeoff (but no Offset). Meanwhile, the video says the event will feature “a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO