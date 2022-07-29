National Park Service hunting for hikers who defaced historic Grand Canyon rock

www.advnture.com
10,000 hippies and one (illegal) gathering in a remote Colorado forest: Meet the Rainbow Family
About 10,000 members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light are expected to gather in a remote Colorado forest under the watchful eye of authorities.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
10 Of The Dumbest People To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful
As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show
A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.
Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers
The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Man found dead at White Sands National Park
A man was found dead off-trail at New Mexico's White Sands National Park. In a release, the National Park Service said that White Sands' park rangers initiated a search over the Fourth of July holiday weekend after locating an unoccupied vehicle in the park. White Sands Missile Range, the U.S....
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
WATCH: Rutting Bull Elk Charges Tourist Twice, Chooses Not to Trample Him
It’s almost elk rut season, Outsiders, a time when we remind stupid people who play stupid games that they’ll win stupid prizes. Choosing to approach a massive wild animal truly comes from a place of ignorance. I don’t mean “ignorance” in the malicious sense, either. I mean it by the true definition: “A lack of knowledge or information.”
Golden Eagle Vs. Bighorn Sheep: Face-Off Caught on Camera in Mojave Desert
A motion sensor camera snapped a picture of the two animals squaring up in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, Nevada.
'Save the life of the river': House passes bills on Colorado River drought, wildfires
The drought bill would provide $500 million to help ease the risks of drought on the Colorado River. The wildfire measure addresses recovery efforts.
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
WATCH: Hikers Rescue Disoriented Bighorn Sheep Stuck Head-First in Rock Field
A bighorn sheep with its head stuck under a rock received help from some hikers who just happened to wander by. In a video from TikTok user grizzlyman2022, a bighorn sheep is seen on its side, head covered by a rock. It looks like the sheep went headfirst into the rock field, possibly knocked itself out, and couldn’t figure out how to get out.
National parks under siege
Climate change is taking a destructive toll on America's treasured preserves of natural beauty. Here's everything you need to know:. Even small changes in temperature, precipitation, and length of seasons can tip ecosystems out of their delicate balance. At America's carefully preserved national parks, extreme weather is triggering domino effects of disruption and devastation: thousands of ancient sequoias killed by California's wildfires; heavy rains leading to colossal landslides at Denali National Park in Alaska; rising sea levels causing the salinization of groundwater in Florida's Everglades, threatening endangered wildlife. Many of the 423 national parks are in arid, high-elevation regions, and thinner atmospheres and northern latitudes experience warming more rapidly. On average, park temperatures are up 2.2 degrees since 1895 — double the national rate. This crisis is unfolding while visiting America's "best idea" is more popular than ever, with nearly 300 million visitors last year as dozens of parks shattered attendance records. Last month, Yellowstone gave a glimpse of the future, when a massive flood forced thousands of visitors to evacuate and closed much of the park as surging waters swept away roads, cabins, and bridges, causing roughly $1 billion in damage. "I've heard this is a 1,000-year event," the park's superintendent, Cam Sholly, said, "whatever that means these days."
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The...
