ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Op-Ed: CHL-Holder Does in 15 Seconds What 376 Law Enforcement Officers Couldn't Do in 77 Minutes

By Nick Arama
buckeyefirearms.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.buckeyefirearms.org

Comments / 11

Rosemary Parten
2d ago

He is a HERO and I thank him for his service. He could have ran, but he stepped up. when so many others would not have.

Reply
11
Brandon White
2d ago

if an LEO were there I still trust that they would have done the same. Don't let what happened in Uvalde control the narrative. Having citizens that are armed and have situational awareness is a good thing, but we shouldn't shame all cops because of it.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
ELWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody

ELWOOD — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says around 2 a.m., Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. "For an unknown...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chl#Law Enforcement Officers#Chl Holder#Lrb Photo
WISH-TV

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
GREENFIELD, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested one woman who is accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident on I-70 Thursday evening. Troopers were first notified about someone in a white Chevrolet allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-70 West near the Rural/Keystone exit at around 8:24 p.m. Police later found the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy