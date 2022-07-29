World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

Our local police officers deserve a thank you any time we see them. They have a job that is extremely tough and extremely scrutinized. Saying a thank you to these men and woman in uniform is a simple gesture we can all do when we see them in public. Remember, too, that these men are woman are our neighbors with loved ones who care about them. That's why this kind of news is never easy to let you know about as a Smith County deputy was killed during a routine traffic stop.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO