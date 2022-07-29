World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

ksfa860.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
Bullard, TX Schools Unable to Offer Free Meals to All Students This School Year
There are children who depend on free school meals in Bullard, TX, unfortunately Bullard ISD's program that covered free meals for all will not be happening this upcoming school year. Bullard Independent School District revealed that they will no longer be able to offer free meals to all students as...
Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs. According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's...
Breaking: One Smith County, Texas Deputy Killed, One Injured During Traffic Stop
Our local police officers deserve a thank you any time we see them. They have a job that is extremely tough and extremely scrutinized. Saying a thank you to these men and woman in uniform is a simple gesture we can all do when we see them in public. Remember, too, that these men are woman are our neighbors with loved ones who care about them. That's why this kind of news is never easy to let you know about as a Smith County deputy was killed during a routine traffic stop.
BREAKING: Henderson County Declares Local State of Disaster
In and around Athens, TX, Henderson County firefighters are at their limit. These brave firefighters have responded to 40 fires just this week and 134 so far in July, according to a Declaration of Local Disaster issued today. This afternoon, County Judge Wade McKinney signed a declaration declaring a Local...
Rusk, Texas Sailor Awarded Prestigious Medal by U.S. Navy
A Rusk High School graduate was recently recognized by the U.S. Navy for going over the top when it comes to community service. Airman Melanie Santos, a native of Rusk, Texas, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard the USS Constitution, on July 14th. According to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, this medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.
Longview Police Identify One Of Two Suspects In Jewelry Heist
Longview Police detectives have been busy trying to identify a pair of suspects that recently robbed a jewelry store in the Longview Mall. After reviewing his picture from the surveillance video, Longview Police have identified one of the suspects and are turning to the public to help identify the second suspect.
