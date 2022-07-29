Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

A charge of first degree murder has been filed against a Wichita woman for the death of a one-year-old boy. 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on two theories of how the crime was committed. She was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated endangering of a child. Her bond was set at $250,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for August 15th.

