Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

By KWCH Staff
WIBW
 4 days ago
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman charged in death of 1-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Xjohnna Hannah, 25, has been charged with the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. Hannah appeared before a judge Tuesday, to the charges against her, including murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that Williams was […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita woman charged in child’s death

A charge of first degree murder has been filed against a Wichita woman for the death of a one-year-old boy. 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on two theories of how the crime was committed. She was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated endangering of a child. Her bond was set at $250,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for August 15th.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Charges filed in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita police officer attacked by dog while on duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was attacked by a large dog while on duty Sunday, July 31. According to the WPD, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with people who reported […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital

SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
SYLVIA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Shooting injures 14-year-old in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred, Thursday, in the 1100 block of north Harding and injured a 14-year-old boy. Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. They learned that the teen was walking...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One person injured in north Wichita shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a more accurate address. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of North Waco. The address is just north of Wichita’s Midtown. Lieutenant Dale Mattern, Wichita Police Department, said the shooting call came in just before 1 p.m. […]
KSN News

Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
KSN News

Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot

A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
WICHITA, KS

